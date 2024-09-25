47% of the Bahraini private sector employees are current beneficiaries from Tamkeen’s employment and wage support

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Educational Charitable Trust and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), reaffirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to initiatives designed to provide quality opportunities for citizens. These initiatives aim to enhance career development and empower Bahrainis as active participants in the Kingdom’s economic progress and national development led by His Majesty the King and under the close guidance of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness stated that the commendable achievements of Team Bahrain across various economic sectors encourage a stronger focus on expanding opportunities for Bahrainis. This includes employment, career development, and entrepreneurship, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for the advancement of our Kingdom and its people.

These comments were made during the third quarter Board of Directors meeting of Tamkeen, chaired by His Highness, where key milestones since the launch of Tamkeen’s largest support bundle were reviewed. Updates were provided on Tamkeen’s three main initiatives: Employment Support, Career Development Support, and Enterprise Support.

Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), presented the progress made against the 2024 KPIs, highlighting significant progress in meeting this year’s targets. Among the achievements,12,017 Bahrainis entered the labour market through employment support, 20,032 Bahrainis received career development assistance, and 7,090 enterprises benefited from various programs, with 52% of supported enterprises being Small and Medium Enterprises.

Since the launch of Tamkeen’s initiatives in November of last year, over 32,000 Bahrainis have benefitted from wage support and career development opportunities, marking Tamkeen’s highest performance to date. Currently, 47% of Bahraini employees in the private sector are recipients of Tamkeen’s employment and wage support programmes.

The meeting also highlighted Tamkeen’s economic impact at both individual and enterprises levels, with a focus on job placement, career development, and enterprise support.

Additionally, the meeting covered plans for the upcoming period, aiming to further align Tamkeen’s annual objectives with national strategies for economic growth and labour market development. Tamkeen remains committed to making Bahrainis the employees of choice, while empowering the private sector as a key engine of economic growth in the Kingdom.