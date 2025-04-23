A major driver of MENA’s creator economy, YouTube revealed that Saudi-based channels earning 7 figures or more in SAR increased by 40% year over year & UAE-based channels earning 7 figures or more in AED increased by 15% year over year as of December 2024.

Riyadh, KSA – YouTube today released new data showing a year over year increase in channels making seven figures or more in revenue in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the platform. This comes as the platform celebrates its 20th birthday, celebrating two decades as a platform for expression, learning, and entertainment.

YouTube’s new insights revealed that as of December 2024, the number of channels earning 7 figures or more in SAR increased by 40% year over year. Egypt also saw a 60% increase in channels reaching 7-figure annual revenues in EGP, while the UAE experienced a 15% growth in AED during the same time period, reflecting YouTube’s support for its partners and contributions to the creator economy. Globally, YouTube has paid out $70 billion USD to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years.

Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube in MENA, said "As YouTube turns 20, we celebrate the phenomenal work of creators across MENA and their role in driving the region’s popular culture. These creative entrepreneurs skillfully leveraged YouTube's diverse formats to share their voices and also build thriving businesses that reach global audiences. We’re proud to be able to support them in their journey and can’t wait to see what the next 20 years holds”.

New data from YouTube also highlights the global appeal and reach of YouTube creators in MENA, YouTube data found that over 95% of watch time for content from channels in the UAE came from outside the country, alongside over 60% for content produced by channels in Egypt.

In 2010, YouTube launched its Arabic-language user interface to help more people from across the region to share their voice with the world and so that more viewers could engage with the content they love. In 2012, YouTube launched the YouTube Partner Program in MENA to help creators earn a living by doing what they love.

Over the years, YouTube provided a platform for diverse voices from pioneering Saudi comedy shows like Hatoon Kadi’s Noon Niswa and the animated Masameer to Mohamed Abdelhafez’s World of Agriculture whose agricultural tips have amassed over 102 million views to date. Some of the region’s most iconic moments took place on YouTube- from Queen Rania of Jordan’s receipt of the YouTube Visionary Award, to the Harlem shake at the Pyramids of Egypt , AboFlah’s fundraiser for refugees and Thamanyah’s Guinness Record breaking podcast episode about relationships.

The diversity of content reflects the richness of MENA’s stories and culture and in turn, the platform’s reach. YouTube reached 20 million, 7.5 million people over 18 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively in May 2024. In Qatar, YouTube reached over 1.7 million people aged 25-54 during the same time period.

To help more creators share their stories in a way that is most authentic for them and their audience, YouTube offers a range of formats from video on demand (VOD) to podcasts, live & even bringing YouTube creators to the biggest screen in the home - TV. In May 2024, YouTube’s data indicates that the platform reached over 12 million people in Saudi Arabia, over 2.5 million people in the UAE and 600,000 people in Qatar over the age of 18 on connected TV.

In two decades, YouTube has contributed to culture and entertainment through video and built a thriving creative economy. YouTube shares revenue with 3 million creators, artists and partners globally, more than half a million of them started their channel over a decade ago. As YouTube enters its third decade, the platform continues to invest in supporting content creators across MENA.