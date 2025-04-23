Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the largest exchange in the UAE and second largest exchange in the MENA region, has signed an agreement with Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) and Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) to integrate ISX into the Tabadul Digital Hub to become the hub’s ninth member. The event was held at ADX’s headquarters on April 22nd.

This agreement builds on a commitment made by ISC and ADX in January 2025 to enhance the relationship between the two countries' capital markets. It aims to foster collaboration in various areas, including technology and innovation, upgrading electronic trading and post-trading systems, and sharing best practices and trading techniques.

The agreement will pave the way for seamless direct trading between ADX and ISX for both investors and brokerage firms. Through the Tabadul platform, brokerages on both exchanges will gain remote access to one another’s markets, fostering cross-market trading and connecting Iraqi investors with regional and international investment opportunities. By leveraging Tabadul, investors from member exchanges can participate in in each other's IPO offerings, highlighting the benefits of cross border trading.

His Excellency Mr. Faisal Al-Haimus, Chairman of the Iraq Securities Commission, praised this step, affirming that Iraq’s accession to the Tabadul platform marks a qualitative leap in the development of the financial market infrastructure in Iraq. He noted that it strengthens opportunities for regional partnerships and economic integration with Arab financial markets, contributing to broader investment prospects and reflecting the Commission’s commitment to supporting digital transformation in the Iraqi financial market.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, stated: "The agreement marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between ADX and ISX. By welcoming ISX onto the Tabadul platform, we aim to enhance our regional presence through increased market activity and offer investors a broader range of opportunities by providing access to investment options in the listed companies of both exchanges. The platform currently provides access to more than 7.5 million investors on member exchanges and includes more than 490 listed companies. Trading activity among member financial markets doubled in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting the platform's position in the regional financial landscape.”

For her part, Jamie Afham Touma, Executive Director of the Iraq Stock Exchange, said: “We are proud that the Iraq Stock Exchange has joined the Tabadul digital trading platform, as this represents an important step toward developing Iraq’s financial market and enhancing its integration with regional markets. Our cooperation with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange aligns with the Iraqi government’s efforts to boost economic growth and attract more investment, supporting the government’s objectives of promoting economic openness and developing financial infrastructure.”

Alongside ADX, the platform includes the Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Central Asian Stock Exchange, Armenia Stock Exchange, and Amman Stock Exchange. Discussions are ongoing with 10 financial markets to join the platform, which offers a wide range of trading opportunities for investors in all participating markets directly and easily, enabling all participants to develop and achieve their interests, which is crucial for accelerating economic growth in the financial markets of member countries. Tabadul underscores ADX’s commitment to technological advancement and its drive to broaden market access.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is committed to expanding the "Tabadul" platform through strategic partnerships with leading global financial markets to enhance connectivity between different markets, namely Arab countries such as Iraq, increase liquidity, and provide innovative trading solutions for investors.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

