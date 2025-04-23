MARRAKECH, Morocco -/African Media Agency (AMA): Yango Group, a global technology company that transforms cutting-edge technologies into everyday services tailored to local communities, has taken part in GITEX Africa 2025, which took place from April 14 to 16 in Marrakech, Morocco. This participation reflected Yango’s continued commitment to supporting African tech ecosystems and promoting innovative mobility solutions across the continent.

GITEX has offered Yango Group a platform to showcase its advanced technologies and their transformative impact on urban mobility in the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) and throughout Africa. The company has also presented its long-term commitment to the region’s economic and technological development and innovation, reshaping and enhancing cutting-edge technologies into daily integrated services for diverse regions.

“At Yango Group, we see digital mobility as a key driver of Africa’s economic and urban transformation. As digital platforms redefine how people and goods move through rapidly growing cities, we are building technology solutions that not only improve transport but also empower local entrepreneurs and tech ecosystems. Our presence at GITEX Africa reflects our commitment to this vision and to supporting sustainable growth across the continent” said Kadotien Alassane Soro, Country Head of Yango in Côte d’Ivoire.

Kadotien Alassane Soro, Country Head of Yango in Côte d’Ivoire, also participated in a panel discussion “Rethinking Mobility – Innovation, Platforms, and the Path to Sustainable Transport” on Tuesday, April 15. During this session, both Kadotien Alassane Soro, and Zanyiwe Asare, Head of Public Policy at Yango in Africa explored how ride-hailing and delivery services, multimodal integration, and fleet electrification are helping to create more efficient, accessible, and sustainable mobility ecosystems across Africa.

The discussion also highlighted Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund designed to empower promising startups across LATAM, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENAP, and other high-growth regions of the company’s presence. The initiative aims to foster local innovation and entrepreneurial growth by providing both capital and leveraging its extensive experience and network, creating opportunities for startups to scale effectively. This support is designed to help them generate sustainable impact within their communities.

"We’re more than a tech company; we are an ecosystem committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. Through Yango Ventures, we’re sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities and supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe," Mr. Soro added.

Visitors to the exhibition had an opportunity to discover Yango Group’s various solutions and services, including:

﻿Yango Ride: the ride-hailing service revolutionizing urban mobility by offering a safe, reliable, and affordable alternative to traditional transport

Yango Delivery: the delivery service empowering local merchants to expand their reach and enhance logistical efficiency

Yango Maps: a GPS solution offering users detailed maps and accurate routing for driving, walking, and public transportation

Yango Pro: the partner-driver app designed to maximize drivers’ efficiency and earnings

Yango’s participation in GITEX Africa 2025 highlights its ambition to strengthen its footprint across the African continent and contribute to the development of innovative, sustainable mobility ecosystems. By showcasing its advanced technologies and sharing its vision for the future of urban mobility, Yango reaffirms its commitment to delivering solutions that address the specific challenges of fast-growing African cities.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a global technology company that transforms worldwide technologies into everyday services designed for local communities. With a strong commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance cutting-edge technologies into daily integrated services for diverse regions. Yango offers its services through its Super App and ride-hailing services in over 30 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The multilingual Yango app is available for free on Android and iOS.

