With a production capacity of 1,000 MW

Muscat - This morning, His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said inaugurated the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar power plants in the Wilayat of Manah, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including members of the royal family, ministers, ambassadors, and representatives of the developing companies.

Manah 1 and Manah 2 are the largest solar power plants in the Sultanate of Oman, with a production capacity of 1,000 MW. The projecs were developed on an area of 14.5 million square meters and utilise more than two million bifacial photovoltaic solar panels to maximise productivity. The plants also employ approximately 1,800 automated dry-cleaning robots, enhancing the generation of clean electricity while avoiding water usage, in line with sustainability goals.

The projects aim to address environmental goals by increasing the share of renewable energy in Oman from 6.6% to 11%, while also reducing CO2 emissions by 1.4 million tons annually. This represents a significant step toward achieving net-zero target, a goal Oman aspires to reach by 2050. Additionally, the project will help meet the growing demand for electricity by generating sufficient power to supply approximately 120,000 houses.

His Excellency Engineer. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated: “The operation of Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar power projects marks a strategic step towards achieving the desired transformation in the electricity sector. It is a practical translation of Oman’s ambitious vision for clean and sustainable energy. These two projects stand as a testament to our ability to combine ambition with action, and innovation with sustainability.”

Al Aufi added, “We are confidently moving forward to achieve our ambitious goals of increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% by 2030, then to 60%-70% by 2040, and ultimately reaching 100% by 2050. With a clear plan and ambitious targets, we are paving the way toward a future reliant on clean and sustainable energy, positioning Oman as a regional and global example in the transition to renewable energy. We reaffirm our commitment to continue working to enhance national energy security, open new horizons for investment, and achieve sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman.”

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor bin Talib Al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation, affirmed that this project represents a significant step in promoting the use of renewable energy, aligning with the national objectives of Oman Vision 2040. It strengthens strategic goals for sustainable development and ensures energy security. The Authority plays a pivotal role in ensuring that renewable energy projects, including these two, meet the regulatory, economic, and technical requirements by promoting effective corporate governance and conducting comprehensive and accurate evaluations of companies competing for these projects to ensure their readiness and compliance with the necessary technical standards. The project also raises community awareness about the importance of renewable energy, supports private sector efforts to invest in this field, and promotes optimal use of solar energy systems in buildings and institutions. This contributes to tangible progress toward a more aware and sustainable society.

Ahmed bin Salim bin Mohamed Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, stated that electricity production projects represent another step toward achieving Oman Vision 2040. He emphasised the company’s commitment to promoting the use of renewable energy, ensuring energy security, and sustaining it in the long term for Oman, while contributing to the country’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Oman aims to increase its renewable energy capacity by 8 GW by 2030, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the strategic direction for new infrastructure projects to achieve a green economy. Additionally, the contribution of renewable energy to the total energy mix is targeted to increase from 30% to 39% by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

Cedric Le Bousse, Executive Vice President of International Operations at EDF Renewables, stated: “Today, we celebrate the inauguration of the Manah 1 solar power plant in the Sultanate of Oman, a significant achievement made possible by the strong support of local authorities, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company—the project developer—and the dedication of the team.

EDF Renewables is proud to contribute to Oman’s renewable energy journey, in alignment with our vision for a carbon-neutral future that balances economic growth and environmental sustainability. Oman is adopting a diverse mix of low-carbon solutions, including renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, carbon neutrality, and clean hydrogen.”

For his part, Vipul Tuli, CEO Middle East and Chairman for South Asia at Sembcorp, said: “The inauguration of the Manah 2 solar power plant marks a milestone in Sembcorp’s commitment to supporting Oman’s transition toward a sustainable future, strengthening our partnership with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, and advancing renewable energy goals.”

It is worth noting that the project was established through a public-private partnership, with the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (a member of Nama Group) acting as the tendering entity and exclusive procurer for the projects.

Manah 1 was implemented in collaboration with Wadi Noor Solar Energy SAOC, the French company EDF Renewables, and Korea Western Power Co., Ltd. (KOWEPO). Meanwhile, Manah 2 was executed in collaboration with Sembcorp Jinko Shine SAOC, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, and China’s Jinko Power.