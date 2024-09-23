BELEM, BRAZIL: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to make its rapidly expanding tourism sector sustainable and a powerful force for forging closer cultural links between the world’s nations at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Brazil today.

Addressing G20 delegates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, said: “Saudi Arabia shares and celebrates the G20's dedication to boost tourism growth and to put sustainability at the heart of our work.”

Reflecting on the meeting’s overarching theme of “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”, Al-Khateeb added: “There is more than just an economic benefit from the strides we are making to improve connectivity. They also provide the chance for people from around the world to explore the rich culture of Saudi Arabia and for our people to experience the wonders of other countries and cultures.”

The high-profile gathering in Belém is bringing together not only the G20 nations, of which Saudi Arabia is the only permanent member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as 32 additional guest countries and international organizations. Saudi Arabia approved the creation of the G20 Tourism Working Group during its presidency in 2020 and among the Ministers’ key objectives at this meeting in Belém finalizing a report by the Working Group that details measures taken by its members to promote robust, sustainable, and balanced global tourism growth.

During the event in Belém, His Excellency met with ministers and senior political figures from Brazil, India, Italy, Spain and Japan, as well as with His Excellency Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of UN Tourism and Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In addition to meeting with global leaders, His Excellency also joined a WTTC Public-Private Dialogue to coincide with the launch of a jointly branded report analyzing the impacts of COVID-19 on the Travel and Tourism sectors including employment trends with a focus on youth, women, and high-wage jobs.

As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia has a strong focus on eco-friendly tourism developments, including pioneering projects in Diriyah and NEOM. It has also established the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC), an international body to champion and track efforts by the tourism industry to lead the transition to a more sustainable future.

Having already surpassed the original target of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030, the Kingdom is now aiming for 150 million, supported by extra flight routes, investment in new and enlarged airports and an eVisa scheme providing quicker and easier access to the country.

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to drive sector growth has led to it becoming the fastest growing tourism destination in the G20 with visitor numbers up by 121% compared with pre-pandemic levels. The sector last year employed 925,000 people, 45% of whom were women.

