Dubai: To support customers in southeast China, HIMA Group, a leading provider of safety-related automation solutions, opened a new Service Center in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, on 31 May.

The HIMA Group has a high installed base in southeast China and supports customers with safety engineering and lifecycle services to operate their plants safely and efficiently, and to achieve added value through the digitalization of functional safety.

The safety expert has a clear strategy to further expand customer partnerships. The HIMA China Zhanjiang Service Center has been opened to provide even better support to customers in southeastern China and in particular to the new BASF Verbund site in Zhanjiang, where HIMA solutions are going to be used. By utilizing the latest digital technologies and applying the highest safety standards, HIMA is supporting BASF at this site, which will be built into a role model for smart manufacturing and sustainable production.

“The opening of the new service center is another important milestone for the HIMA Group and follows our strategy, to strengthen our customer partnerships and to support first-class-safety solutions close to our customers”, says Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group.

Digital tools made available by HIMA in combination with a jointly developed security concept are the baseline for effective implementation of a safety management system being compliant with national Chinese and international safety and security standards.

“This new service center aims to provide our customer the best lifecyle services. BASF Zhanjiang Verbund site will be the most important focus of this service center. It will cover the service needs from southeast of China as well.”, emphasized Yao Zhou, Managing Director of HIMA China.

The opening ceremony was kicked off by Peter Sieber, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at HIMA Group and former Managing Director of HIMA China. “I’m pleased that HIMA China is growing their business on solid steps. The opening of the Zhanjiang Service Center marks another important milestone of the development of HIMA in China”, commented Peter Sieber.

