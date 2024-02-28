During a visit led by Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton took place - as well as a signing ceremony between Hilton and Dan Company for three properties in Al Ahsa

Quadrupling of Saudi Arabia portfolio will create almost 10,000 jobs at Hilton which was recently named #1 World’s Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work

Saudi Arabia has made a strategic investment of $800 billion in the tourism sector, with a goal to attract 150 million visitors and increase hotel rooms to 550,000 by 2030

Hilton kicks off a strong year with the debut of the Hampton by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton brands in Saudi Arabia

Two-thirds of Hilton’s Saudi pipeline is under construction across the Kingdom, with plans to exceed 100 properties in the coming years

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hilton is re-affirming its commitment to growth in Saudi Arabia during a visit led by President & CEO Chris Nassetta as the global hospitality company plans to quadruple its presence and open more than 60 new hotels across the Kingdom in the coming years. Hilton will be introducing more of its award-winning brands in new tourism destinations and large-scale developments, as well as major cities and regional locations across the country.

While in the Kingdom, Hilton’s President & CEO Chris Nassetta visited the Ministry of Tourism to further discuss Hilton’s growth plans across the Kingdom.

H.E. Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, stated: This significant expansion underscores our dedication to enhancing Saudi Arabia's tourism infrastructure, positioning the Kingdom as a prime opportunity for global investors. In line with our Vision 2030 objectives, we are aiming to increase hotel rooms to 550,000 by 2030, showcasing the vast opportunities for private sector investment in our tourism recovery efforts. Our collaborative efforts with leading international brands, including Hilton, highlight our commitment to developing a world-class tourism sector. By focusing on enriching our hospitality offerings, as well as activities and entertainment options, we are catering to the growing number of visitors attracted by our sporting events, giga-projects, and cultural and religious sites. Our goal is to welcome 150 million tourists by 2030 and increase tourism's contribution to our GDP by 10%."

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton said: “It’s great to be back in Saudi Arabia and experience the incredible progress made in developing the country’s tourism infrastructure. Hilton has operated in the Kingdom for almost 30 years and forged strong relationships that allow us to continue driving our expansion plans into even more destinations. We now have two-thirds of our pipeline under construction and we are working to quadruple our portfolio across the Kingdom – which is a true testament to the remarkable development vision led by the Kingdom’s leaders and our valued owner partners. I am thrilled that Hilton is playing a role in contributing to this inspiring future.”

The Ministry of Tourism is spearheading the Kingdom's transformation into a premier global tourism destination, underscored by substantial investments and strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing the sector. With an investment of over $800 billion to transform the tourism landscape, the Kingdom is launching programs to attract foreign investment, enhancing industry standards and increasing job opportunities. These efforts make Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for international tourists and provide a lucrative opportunity for investors and partners, like Hilton, to benefit from the Kingdom's burgeoning tourism sector.

“We take pride in being the No.1 World’s Best Workplace and we remain committed to building a strong culture for Hilton Team Members throughout the Kingdom as our pipeline will create almost 10,000 jobs with more than half of our new hires to be Saudi nationals. We continue to work to create a purpose-driven workplace, partnering with academic institutions to provide the training and tools required to support and empower people across Saudi Arabia to pursue life-long, fulfilling careers in hospitality,” concluded Nassetta.

Working closely with owners and partners to develop leading destinations for business and leisure travellers, Hilton continues to enhance its network across the Kingdom. This includes a first-of-its-kind trio signing with Dan Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to launch three properties in Al Ahsa – an eco-resort, an agri-resort, and an adventure resort. Hilton is also opening hotels elsewhere, including the first Hampton by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton branded locations, and the second Hilton hotel in Riyadh:

The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton debuted Curio Collection in Saudi Arabia during a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton, in the presence of President & CEO Chris Nassetta, representatives of SEDCO Holding, and esteemed partners and guests.

Inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuale II in Milan, the lifestyle property offers guests 363 stylish rooms and suites, bespoke amenities and world-class dining in the heart of vibrant Prince Mohamed bin Abdul-Aziz Street, Jeddah. With spa facilities and diverse retail offerings, the hotel will elevate the guest experience with a focus on leisure and recreation.

Hampton by Hilton Sharma

While in Saudi Arabia, Chris Nassetta visited Hampton by Hilton Sharma to celebrate the hotel’s upcoming opening. The property is set to debut as the first Hampton by Hilton in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Cayan Group. The 201-guest room property aims to deliver a seamless stay experience, providing guests with thoughtfully designed rooms, reliable service, and enhanced comfort. It is located within 20 minutes of NEOM Bay Airport and two hours from the main regional airport in Tabuk.

Hilton Riyadh Olaya

With towering views over the capital, Hilton Riyadh Olaya will provide guests with 239 contemporary guest rooms and suites, including sophisticated residential suites equipped with fully functional kitchens and appliances. Expected to open in March 2024, the hotel will feature diverse dining options and a range of amenities, including a spa, an indoor pool, and a fitness centre.

Additional Development Activity

In 2022, Hilton signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tourism Development Fund to lend its knowledge and expertise towards the creation of family-friendly leisure destinations across several Saudi locations. These destinations will feature brands including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton.

Additionally, Hilton proudly announced the signing of Waldorf Astoria Diriyah Gate which joins Wadi Hanifah, LXR Hotels & Resorts – also under development at the giga-project. Other exciting hotels under development in Saudi Arabia include Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley, Canopy by Hilton Porta Jeddah, and Hilton The Point Residences and Canopy by Hilton The Point in Abha.

Hilton currently operates 18 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. Its development pipeline of more than 60 properties includes the introduction of additional new brands like LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the coming years.

Globally, Hilton now has more rooms under construction than any other hotel company, with approximately one in every five hotel rooms under construction worldwide slated to join Hilton’s portfolio. The company continued to strengthen its global development pipeline in 2023 with record signings of nearly 1,000 hotels representing 130,000 rooms, up 45% from the prior year. Hilton’s pipeline is now the largest in its history with nearly 3,300 hotels in development, which would increase its worldwide portfolio by nearly 50% upon completion.

