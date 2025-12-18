Hilton to debut in Togo with DoubleTree by Hilton Lomé Airport, alongside additional signings in Morocco and the Republic of Congo

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the Africa expansion of DoubleTree by Hilton, its upscale brand known for its warm hospitality, with the signing of three new properties in key destinations across North, West and Central Africa: Morocco, Togo and the Republic of Congo. These latest signings include Hilton’s debut in Togo and underscore Hilton’s commitment to growing its footprint on the continent, where the global hospitality company now has more than 100 hotels in its pipeline.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “Africa’s major business hubs, rich cultural heritage, and spectacular landscapes continue to present exciting opportunities for growth. We are delighted to expand our footprint with three new DoubleTree by Hilton properties, which will join Hilton’s growing portfolio in Africa as we plan to nearly triple our presence across the continent in the coming years. These signings reflect our commitment to supporting Africa’s hospitality sector – with dedicated local development teams on the ground and deep expertise in these markets, we are well positioned to create long-term value for our partners and deliver world-class stays to our guests.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Lomé Airport, Togo

Marking Hilton’s debut in Togo, DoubleTree by Hilton Lomé Airport is developed in partnership with SODEXH SA. Strategically located opposite Lomé International Airport, the hotel will be the country's first internationally branded airport property, offering upscale services and conference facilities to business travellers.

The hotel will feature 165 guest rooms and suites, a signature restaurant, a lobby café, as well as an outdoor pool, spa and fitness centre. Flexible meeting spaces include a ballroom and three meeting rooms, designed to cater to business travellers and transit guests with easy access to the city’s commercial and cultural hubs.

DoubleTree by Hilton Kintele, Republic of Congo

Located in Brazzaville’s emerging Kintele district, this property will include 200 guest rooms and suites, a fitness centre, tennis court, spa, and beauty salon. Guests will enjoy multiple dining venues including a lobby bar and terrace, pool bar, and two specialty restaurants with panoramic views of the Congo River.

The hotel will house West Africa’s largest conference centre, which spans 75,000 sqm with an auditorium for 1,500 guests, banquet halls, a VIP lounge, and museum hall – making the hotel a prime accommodation choice for major events and corporate gatherings. Signed with Société d’Exploitation et de Développement des Infrastructures du Congo (SEDIC), DoubleTree by Hilton Kintele will start welcoming guests in 2026, joining the recently opened Hilton Brazzaville Les Tours Jumelles Hotel & Residences.

DoubleTree by Hilton Marrakech La Palmeraie, Morocco

Set in Marrakech’s renowned Palmeraie district, this resort-style property will offer 228 guest rooms and suites, landscaped gardens, and multiple dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby café, pool bar, and two specialty restaurants. Guests will enjoy a relaxing pool area and kids pool, gym, spa, and paddle court. The hotel will also feature a ballroom and meeting rooms, with close proximity to the city’s historic district and vibrant souks. The hotel is expected to open in 2028.

This latest signing joins Hilton’s rapidly growing footprint in Morocco with 16 hotels in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé and Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir – both opening soon.

The properties will join DoubleTree by Hilton´s global portfolio of more than 700 hotels across 61 countries and territories, where the award-winning brand is renowned for delivering warm and contemporary hospitality to business and leisure travellers – complete with its signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie welcome.

DoubleTree by Hilton’s momentum continues across Africa with several signings announced earlier this year, including DoubleTree by Hilton Cabinda Futila Residences in Angola, DoubleTree by Hilton Adama and DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa in Ethiopia, and DoubleTree by Hilton Fes Golf in Morocco.

