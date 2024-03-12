Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced today the opening of The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The opening marks the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in Saudi Arabia, bringing the brand’s distinctive architecture and one-of-a-kind guest experiences to the Kingdom. The global brand’s latest location in Saudi Arabia is the result of an agreement with SEDCO Holding company, which aims to bring yet another incredible Hilton offering to the Kingdom.

The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton is situated in a prime location overlooking Tahlia Street. Lined with upscale department stores and boutiques, Tahlia Street stands out as one of the best places to shop and dine in Jeddah, promising guests a unique retail and lifestyle experience. The hotel is only a 15-minute drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport, with easy access to Jeddah’s corniche, as well as King Abdulaziz Road and Madinah Road – two of the most important commercial roads in the city.

Inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuale II in Milan, The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton gives hommage to the iconic mall’s distinctive architecture and design. The 363-guest room hotel houses 99 suites, as well as The Kitchens, an all-day dining restaurant, Vaquero, a speciality steakhouse serving succulent cuts, Aqua Lounge, a rooftop pool outlet, Café Milano, an all-day lobby lounge, and Bird Cage, a chocolatier and coffee boutique.

Rayyan Nagadi, CEO of SEDCO Holding, said: "Saudi Arabia's Vision is transforming the country into a diverse tourism hub, and we at SEDCO Holding welcome The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton to Jeddah’s hospitality landscape. Our strategy to deliver premier hospitality aligns with the Kingdom's goals, and we are excited to contribute to the country's vibrant future. We look forward to fostering world-class partnerships and providing enriching experiences for both residents and visitors."

Fawaz Moumina, country manager and senior director operations, KSA said: “The opening of The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton marks a significant milestone in Hilton’s continuous expansion in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom presents tremendous growth opportunities with Jeddah being one of the country’s key business and leisure hubs for residents and tourists alike. The Hotel Galleria Jeddah sits in bustling Tahlia Street, offering guests a premier lifestyle experience. We look forward to bringing more of our award-winning brands to the Kingdom as we plan to open more than 50 hotels in the country over the coming years.”

With individual spa facilities for men and women and 3,000 square meters of third-party retail space, the hotel will elevate the guest experience with a renewed focus on leisure and recreation. One sizeable ballroom and 13 conference rooms complete the hotel’s offerings, with world-class facilities available to support domestic businesses or corporate travelers as they visit the city.

The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, Hilton’s award-winning internationally renowned rewards and loyalty program. Hilton Honors Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits including a free standard Wi-Fi, an exclusive Member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and a flexible payment slider that allows Members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members who use the industry-leading Hilton Honors application are able to enjoy popular digital tools, where they can choose their room, check-in, and open doors using a Digital Key.

To learn more or make a booking, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/jedgaqq-the-hotel-galleria-jeddah/.

