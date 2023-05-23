Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Global hospitality leader Hilton (NYSE: HLT), announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) towards exploring cooperation opportunities between the two entities and developing creative content, with the aim of attracting visitors from key markets across the Middle East and Africa to the Kingdom.

Signing this MoU comes as part of the STA's ongoing commitment and efforts to forge strong partnerships with key players in Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem, working closely with these partners to promote destinations in the Kingdom and provide inspiring tourism experiences. This most recent partnership also highlights Hilton’s presence and growth in Saudi Arabia, where it currently operates 16 hotels – with another 51 in the pipeline and plans to grow its portfolio to more 75 hotels in the coming years.

The MoU was signed at Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2023 by Kamel Ajami, Vice President, Operations, KSA, Egypt & Levant, Hilton, and Munirah Abanomy, Director General of Marketing Partnerships for the Middle East and Africa, STA.

“We are very excited to sign this agreement, which comes in alignment with Hilton’s longstanding relationship with the Saudi Tourism Authority over the years and is a reiteration of our commitment towards the tourism sector in the Kingdom," Ajami said. “Through this partnership, we aim to attract travellers from the Middle East and Africa who are looking to explore the Kingdom’s diverse tourism offerings while staying with a global hospitality brand they know and trust.”

“This Memorandum of Understanding with global hospitality leader, Hilton, aligns with our strategy to partner with key international brands and corporations that are working in alignment with our vision, attracting new segments of regional tourists and helping us achieve our 2030 objectives,” said Abdulkarim Al-Darwish, CEO of the Middle East and African Markets, STA.

Hilton’s portfolio in the Kingdom includes iconic properties such as the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah - Qasr al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, Jeddah Hilton and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, with new brands making their country debut in the coming years including LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, and Hampton by Hilton.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,200 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 158 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

The Saudi Tourism Authority was launched in 2020 to support the growth of the travel and tourism sector by meeting the needs of tour operators and other partners. It is responsible for promoting Saudi tourism globally and developing the tourist experience and packages, and supporting the private sector to enhance its role, and participating in local and international events and conferences. STA operates 16 offices covering 38 countries worldwide, and manages KSA's official tourism identity Visit Saudi. For more information please visit www.sta.gov.sa or www.visitsaudi.com.