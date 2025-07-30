Dubai: Founded by a team of six like-minded entrepreneurs, Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India’s most agile and fast-growing fashion houses—home to popular brands like Highlander, Tokyo Talkies.

After making a strong mark in India’s fashion landscape, BRAND STUDIO LIFESTYLE is now entering the Middle East market through a strategic collaboration with Rapheal Lifestyle. As part of this expansion, the company is set to launch three mega stores on a single day—July 30, 2025 in the UAE. The stores at Sahara Centre and Mega Mall in Sharjah and BurJuman mall in Dubai will be inaugurated by Sanju Samson, cricketer and brand ambassador of Rapheal Lifestyle. These exciting flagship stores aim to attract fashion-forward consumers and industry stakeholders alike, offering a vibrant new take on affordable, on-trend youth fashion in the Gulf

This international launch follows BRAND STUDIO LIFESTYLE’s impressive offline growth in India. In just nine months of operations, the company has opened 37 stores across the country and is on track to reach 75 stores by March 2026 Pan India.

The collaboration with Rapheal Lifestyle goes beyond retail presence. It sets the stage for deeper market penetration and opens doors to multi-format distribution channels across the Middle East. The company has already announced plans to open seven additional stores by March 2026, as part of its broader omnichannel strategy.

About Highlander & Tokyo Talkies

Highlander and Tokyo Talkies are marquee brands in India with over 30 million units sold across 20,000 postcodes across India. The brands introduce over 800 new styles per month, with an aim to bring the latest runway-inspired, street-smart fashion to everyday consumers.

With a backend powered by a unique data driven concept to consumer fashion supply chain that is supported by an eco-system of over 200 vendor partners and 300,000 sq.ft. of logistics centre, the brands are poised to support both national and international growth. This strong business model makes Highlander and Tokyo Talkies among India’s leading fashion disruptors. The brand’s move into the Middle East, in collaboration with Rapheal Lifestyle, signals a shift from being a digital-first giant to a truly global, omnichannel fashion powerhouse.

About Rapheal Lifestyle

The entry within retail is a strategic move by Rapheal Lifestyle, a retail and consumer-facing arm of the UAE-based Rapheal Group — a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with deep-rooted interests across glass and aluminium fabrication, construction, film pre and post-production studios, besides movie distribution.

At the helm of Rapheal Lifestyle is visionary entrepreneur Mr. Rapheal Pozholilparambil, who started from humble beginnings and built a diversified empire supporting the construction and real estate ecosystem across the UAE and MENA region.

“This is more than just a retail launch — it is about creating a lifestyle experience that’s affordable, accessible, and expressive,” said Mr. Rapheal at the opening ceremony. “With Tokyo Talkies and Highlander, we’re not just bringing in fashion. We’re bringing in a whole new vibe.”

Continuing, he added, “We are extremely happy to partner with Brand Studio Lifestyle which has a proven track record in setting benchmarks for young, fashion forward fashion.

“This is a defining chapter in our journey,” said Shyam S Prasad, Co-Founder & CEO of Brand Studio Lifestyle. “With our entry into the Middle East, we are exporting a bold, confident Indian fashion identity to the world.”

Looking Ahead: Fast Commerce & Global Luxury

In addition to brick-and-mortar expansion, Rapheal Lifestyle is charting an ambitious course into fast commerce, focusing on:

Rapid fashion fulfilment

Accessories and fragrance verticals

Curated drop shipping for premium global luxury labels

About Brand Studio Lifestyle

Brand Studio Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2015 and based in Bangalore, Karnataka operates as a House of Fashion Brands that offers a diverse range of fashion clothing under the popular brands ― Highlander, Tokyo Talkies. In 2021, the company introduced Getketch.com and launched the D2C website and app. It operates 37 offline stores across India for the brands Highlander & Tokyo Talkies Brand Studio Lifestyle champions consumer-centric fashion trends through a digital first approach.

Brand Studio Lifestyle is home to distinct brands designed to cater to the complete wardrobe needs of young men and women, offering options for every occasion and mood, all day, every day. With the entire gamut of fashion categories from men’s wear to women’s western wear and ethnic wear, Brand Studio Lifestyle fulfils the demand for affordable, trendy, and dynamic fashion brands. The company’s innovative business model is the result of the founding team's combined experience in design, sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain management, and retail

For media inquiries

Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

rajitha@watermelonme.com