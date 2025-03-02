TECOM Group’s business district reaffirms its vital role in accelerating tech-led growth through strategic discussions on nurturing globally meaningful innovation

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub and the home of artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers from around the world, conducted high-level meetings with dignitaries and officials from Europe to further cement its role in building bridges between international tech businesses and talent.

Held recently including on the side-lines of Step Dubai, which was organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts, the engagements with leaders and partners from Russia, Luxembourg, Poland, and Turkey covered a range of discussions on enabling future-proof digital development.

“Aligned with Dubai’s visionary strategies to nurture globally meaningful innovation, Dubai Internet City is actively nurturing and strengthening valuable connections between global technology leaders,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

“Welcoming global dignitaries, business leaders, and start-up talent to our community, we upheld Dubai Internet City’s legacy of facilitating crucial dialogues and partnerships to shape the future of technology. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, our thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship is committed to strengthening Dubai’s knowledge economy.”

Dubai Internet City welcomed a Russian delegation headed by Gleb Nikitin, Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region and including Alexander Sinelobov, Minister of Digital Development of the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation, to discuss pathways to deliver meaningful impact in the tech industry. The district hosted His Excellency the Ambassador of Luxembourg, Robert Lauer, to discuss enabling digital transformation for long-term prosperity and unlocking growth through technological innovation.

Building on an agreement signed during GITEX Global in 2023, Dubai Internet City also hosted a delegation of Polish start-ups and innovators, led by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), to nurture the exchange of ideas and expertise between both communities.

Dubai Internet City also recently hosted senior officials as part of a delegation led by Onur Saylan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to explore opportunities for mutual growth and partnerships.

Dubai Internet City’s AED 100 billion contribution to the city’s GDP over the past 15 years was unveiled during Step Dubai as part of a newly launched impact assessment report prepared in partnership with Accenture.

The Dubai Internet City – Impact Assessment study quantifies the digital economy contributions of the region’s leading tech hub, which today generates 65% of Dubai’s technology sector GDP and is home to 4,000 customers, including multinational giants, Fortune 500s, and start-ups, as well as more than 31,000 professionals.

Dubai Internet City has championed the digital economy’s growth since its inception more than 25 years ago and is the address of global industry leaders, including AI pioneers such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Visa.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 sector-specific business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, is the cornerstone of the dynamic regional digital economy. The pioneering hub has fostered the growth of more than 4,000 businesses and a vibrant community of 31,000 professionals since its establishment in 1999. Driving innovation across diverse sectors, Dubai Internet City has served as a strategic uniting platform for multinational firms, Fortune 500 leaders, and agile start-ups for 25 years by enabling collaboration, cutting-edge advancements, and sustained growth.

