Doha – The Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) Dean’s Honor List recognized the academic performance of 53 high-achieving foundation and pre-medical students during a ceremony.

The list included students who received a grade point average of 3.75 or higher during the Fall or Spring Semester of the 2021—22 Academic Year. An impressive 30 students scored a double victory by securing a spot on the list during both semesters.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “I would like to congratulate every student who has secured a well-deserved place on the Dean’s Honor List. This is not an easy accomplishment. It takes excellence and commitment to be named as a high-achiever, qualities which these students have all clearly demonstrated, without question. Congratulations once again.”

Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q, said: "It is wonderful to have so many students here today celebrating their successful year with their colleagues and families. To have a place on the Dean’s Honor List represents a commitment and dedication to the study of medicine. These students have laid themselves a strong foundation on which they can further build their knowledge as their medical studies progress. Well done!"

One of the awarded pre-medical students from the Class of 2026, Aisha Al-Mulla, said: “To excel academically, I have worked hard and overcome numerous challenges. I’m therefore overjoyed to have this acknowledgment. We medical students have a lot to achieve; the Dean’s list marks the beginning of many accomplishments. Without the help of my family, I would not have had this opportunity, and I am really grateful for that. I also want to express my gratitude to the WCM-Q instructors for their support and guidance over the years.”

WCM-Q alumnus Dr. Mohammed Al-Hijji, Class of 2011, now a consultant in interventional and structural cardiology at Hamad Medical Corporation’s Heart Hospital, gave the keynote speech at the ceremony, saying: “‘The best preparation for tomorrow is to do today’s work superbly well.’ I think this group of high achievers exemplified this saying by Sir William Osler. Congratulations to you, your family, friends, and mentors for this academic achievement and success. You are here tonight because of your perseverance and self-discipline to achieve outstanding work. You are here tonight because you have woken up every day at Weill Cornell to set an example as future leaders.”

Dean’s Honor List 2021-22

Foundation Program

Lolwa Al-Abdulghani, Abdulaziz Alansari, Yaqoub Al-Jaidah, Sara Al Kaabi, Maha Almarri, Sama Ayoub, Shahad Ibrahim, Jane Manyama.

Pre-medical Program

Leena Aboidris, Amr Ahmed, Lina Ahmed, Younggyu Ahn, Ahmad Al-Ansari, Mohammed Al-Ansari, Nafla Al-Attiyah, Mohammed Al-Bishri, Maryam Al-Hamadi, Sumaya Hussein Ali, AlDana Al-Khalaf, Haya Al-Kuwari, Nawaf Al-Muhannadi, Aisha Al-Mulla, Fatima Almusleh, Amal AlNaemi, Yousef Al-Najjar, Noor Al-Sayegh, Manar Al-Shukri, Kareem Aly, Sushanthi Anandaraja, Maryam Arabi, Sarah Baig, Azwa Dilawar, Anam Ehtesham, Ahmed El-Naas, Kareem Fanous, Omar Hamad, Raghad Ibrahim, Nour Jaouni, Yazan Kaddorah, Aisha Kafoud, Ibtihal Kamal, Mohammed Keshaish, Surin Lee, Anns Mahboob, Hana Nishan, Aqib Abdul Rahman, Zoya Salahuddin, Aparajita Sarkar, Shaunak Sarker, Degiri Kalana Senevirathne, Leena Syed, Sanish Varghese, Mahmoud Yousef.

