Dubai, UAE – Hibrid, a leading UAE-based provider of innovative streaming technology, has announced a strategic collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to offer comprehensive streaming and infrastructure services to customers throughout the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

This collaboration combines Hibrid’s cutting-edge streaming platform with Alibaba’s robust infrastructure capabilities to enhance content delivery, optimize network performance, and provide scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market. The partnership aims to empower businesses across various sectors, including media, telecommunications, and entertainment, by facilitating seamless streaming experiences backed by AI-powered technology and reliable infrastructure.

“We are excited to join forces with Alibaba Cloud to bring state-of-the-art streaming and infrastructure solutions to the Middle East and GCC,” said Victor Sawma, Founder and CTO of Hibrid. “Together, we will help our customers unlock new opportunities by delivering high-quality, low-latency streaming services supported by strong, scalable, and advanced infrastructure. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital transformation in the region.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with local industry leaders like Hibrid to provide advanced media solutions powered by Alibaba Cloud’s robust cloud infrastructure to businesses in the region,” said Eric Wan, General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Through this partnership, we are dedicated to building a sustainable and thriving ecosystem that supports our local customers and partners to fully embrace and benefit from digitalization in the era of AI.”

The combined expertise of Hibrid and Alibaba Cloud is expected to further improve content delivery networks, reduce latency, facilitate the setup and launch of streaming platforms for customers through a one-stop-shop environment, and enhance overall user experience for end-users. Both companies are committed to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions that align with the rapidly evolving digital landscape in the Middle East and GCC.

About Hibrid

Hibrid is a UAE-based company specializing in performance streaming technology, and dedicated to providing innovative, scalable, and highly customizable streaming solutions that support a broad range of industries. Known for its advanced, reliable platform and customer-first approach, Hibrid helps businesses deliver high-quality, monetizable streaming experiences across the globe.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world’s leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.