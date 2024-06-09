Dubai, U.A.E - The Warner Bros. Discovery owned channel delivers family stories, real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that entertain and inspire a passionate audience. It ranks among the top ten cable networks in the United States, reaching 88 million households.

Viewers will get an insight to compelling home and lifestyle content, trusted experts, charming families, and jaw-dropping home transformations. Starting July, HGTV offers the opportunity to advertise their brands, products, and services to local and international brands in MENA. HGTV provides comprehensive content solutions, offering 360-degree offerings from on-ground activations, digital, on-air, and content creation.

"HGTV is one of our flagship channels, and we are thrilled to integrate it into our commercial offerings alongside Fatafeat, Discovery, TLC, and our Kids channels Cartoon Network and Cartoonito. Within our Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio, each channel brings a distinct range of content. With the inclusion of HGTV, we empower our partners to engage directly with enthusiastic viewers who appreciate home makeovers, DIY projects, décor inspirations, as well as uplifting family narratives." says Layla Tamim - Director of Ad Sales MENA and Digital CEEMENAT at Warner Bros Discovery

HGTV brings top content, titles, inspiration, and experts every month. This summer some of the content highlights that will inspire viewers are:

My Lottery Dream Home

David Bromstad takes recent lottery winners on over-the-top house hunts for their new dream homes. Whether they win hundreds of thousands or hundreds of millions, lucky lottery winners everywhere are jumping headfirst into the real estate market. Will they spend all their winnings on an extravagant mansion or settle for a humble sound investment? Find out what happens when average Americans set out to find their Lottery Dream Homes.

Who's Afraid of a Cheap Old House?

Historic house experts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein help homebuyers find old properties being sold at ridiculously inexpensive prices and restore these architectural gems to new glory.

Battle On the Beach

Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria are back to mentor three new teams of talented up-and-coming renovators. Each team will have six weeks to remodel a rundown beach house and compete for a $50,000 cash prize!

HGTV is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio, a leading global media and entertainment company, available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts, and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.