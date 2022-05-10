Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hey Karry is a Dubai-based technology start-up offering last-mile delivery services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling their Direct2Consumer channel. It has developed a user-centric, easy-to-use technology platform that allows companies to fulfil their last-mile delivery while retaining control of the customer experience journey.

Launched in 2019, Hey Karry is a response to SME owners’ dissatisfaction with the aggregator delivery model that emerged roughly 7 years ago. Many third-party delivery aggregators were established to offer businesses access to consumers through online platforms while managing their customer experience and deliveries. However, businesses have realized that commission structures of delivery aggregators and the constraints around engaging with customers through these platforms have made it challenging to remain profitable and develop customer engagement. These aggregators charge hefty fees, upto 30% of each purchase, which hurts the business’ profitability and trickles into customers paying a higher price for the same product.

Commenting on Hey Karry’s purpose and its goals, founder Farhan Aziz, shared, “Businesses are realising the importance of being connected directly to their customers, Hey Karry’s platform helps facilitate this direct interaction. Instead of relying on the intermediation of aggregator apps, businesses can now directly control each touch point of their customer experience, which translates into a more sustainable business-to-customer relationship."

Furthermore, Aziz added, “Our business model places sustainability as its central ethos and attempts to address the ever-increasing risks of climate change, one of the biggest global challenges in building sustainable communities. Hey Karry has a part to play in its community and encourages its partners and customers to do their part”.

Last-mile deliveries make up a large proportion of the freight transport carbon emissions, accounting for 8% of the global footprint. Hey Karry incentivizes businesses to consolidate deliveries in the same vicinity to reduce carbon footprint and environmental impact. It is also encouraging fleet providers to transition to electric vehicles for sustainable deliveries.

In the past two years, more than 625 businesses across UAE have joined the Hey Karry community, and the number is growing every day. Hey Karry is also expanding its footprint across the GCC region.

Hey Karry is incubated by Eagle Proprietary Investments, a globally diversified investment firm focused on making direct investments into early to mid-stage companies.

