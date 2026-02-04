Dubai, UAE:Hexnode today announced a major upgrade to Hexnode GenieAI, its AI-powered assistant designed to simplify and accelerate endpoint management operations across organisations in the UAE, a global leader in AI adoption where nearly 60% of the workforce now uses AI tools, driving demand for intelligent, automated IT systems

The enhanced Genie AI introduces a conversational interface within the Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) console, enabling IT teams to access real-time device insights, execute commands, and automate troubleshooting through natural language interactions.

This upgrade fundamentally changes how IT admins interact with their device ecosystem, enabling faster decision-making, streamlined execution, and more responsive device management across enterprise environments.

Chat with Genie AI: Instant Insights for Zero IT Fatigue

A common bottleneck in traditional device management is the time and effort required to locate relevant data—a process that often involves navigating multiple dashboards and complex filters, particularly during urgent troubleshooting.

Hexnode GenieAI eliminates this friction. Integrated directly with live device inventory, Genie enables administrators to query their device fleet conversationally and receive instant, context-aware insights.

By replacing manual navigation with natural language interaction, Genie significantly reduces dashboard fatigue and accelerates issue discovery—allowing IT teams to focus on resolution rather than investigation.

Fix it with Genie AI: Intelligent Troubleshooting and Automated Remediation

Alongside delivering insights, Hexnode GenieAI marks a significant leap in operational intelligence. Without relying solely on manual workflows, Genie enables IT teams to initiate device management actions through simple, natural-language instructions

When actions fail or unexpected issues arise, Genie accelerates troubleshooting by immediately identifying root causes and presenting clear, actionable remediation guidance. Administrators can then apply the recommended fixes directly from the Genie interface, minimizing manual effort, shortening resolution times, and reducing the need for support escalation.

Script with Genie: Simplified Command Execution Across Platforms

Further enhancing its operational power, Genie AI now includes a scripting terminal interface for Windows, Linux, and macOS devices. This dedicated channel enables administrators to execute custom commands directly, offering a streamlined and highly intuitive approach to scripting.

“We are seeing a decisive shift toward simpler, more intuitive IT operations across the Middle East. Hexnode Genie AI compresses the distance between intent and execution. When administrators can interact with the platform conversationally and receive immediate, contextual responses, UEM becomes easier to adopt, easier to scale, and far more effective in day-to-day operations,” said Tim Bell, VP of Sales, EMEA & APJ.

Looking ahead, Hexnode plans to extend Hexnode GenieAI to the Hexnode XDR platform, bringing the same conversational intelligence and automation to advanced threat detection and security operations.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.

Contact

pr@hexnode.com