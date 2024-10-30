San Francisco, California: Hexnode, the flagship Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution by Mitsogo Inc., has announced its strategic partnership with Jumbo Group, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE. This collaboration marks the expansion of Hexnode’s comprehensive UEM solution into the Middle East market, strengthening Jumbo Group’s enterprise mobility offerings in the region.



The Middle East’s enterprise mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6%, driving up demand for comprehensive device management solutions across the region. This timely partnership offers businesses a robust UEM solution designed to meet the challenging requirements of enterprise devices.



Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to form an alliance with Hexnode, as their cutting-edge mobile device management software aligns with our commitment to providing robust and secure technology solutions. The platform’s incredible versatility allows us to manage multiple devices across various operating systems seamlessly, enabling enhanced security, privacy, and control. This will be particularly useful for educational institutions, as the ability to restrict app access ensures a focused and secure digital learning environment. We believe this partnership will bring immense value to our customers by addressing their category-specific needs effectively.”



Hexnode offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify and streamline device management for all major operating systems, empowering businesses to effectively manage their growing fleets of enterprise devices. The platform enhances operational efficiency by providing a centralized solution for device lifecycle management, security enforcement, and productivity optimization.



Along with these core UEM functionalities, Hexnode delivers specialized tools for Kiosk Management, BYOD Management, Rugged Device Management, and IoT Device Management, ensuring end-to-end security and oversight for corporate and personal workspaces.



Jumbo Enterprise, the largest Device-as-a-Service (DAAS) provider in the UAE, serves more than 300 clients and manages over 500,000 assets across various industries, including telecommunications and healthcare. With Jumbo’s established presence in the Middle East, Hexnode is set to make a significant impact on the region's endpoint management market. This partnership will enable Jumbo’s clients to leverage a versatile UEM solution that handles every aspect of device operations, from deployment to advanced security protocols.

“The Middle East has witnessed a significant influx of remote devices within its corporate landscape, creating a need for scalable device management solutions. We are excited to partner with Jumbo Group as Hexnode's UEM solutions distributor in the Middle East. This collaboration allows us to address the challenges businesses face in managing and securing their devices. As Hexnode continues its global expansion, this collaboration represents a key milestone in strengthening our regional presence and extending our solution to more businesses,” says Abhishek Pradhan, Regional Director for SAARC and ME Sales & Channel Alliance.



This partnership aims to strengthen the region’s data security and privacy strategies through improved device management solutions, offering enterprises enhanced endpoint visibility and control. Hexnode will also play a key role in bolstering localized policies tailored to the diverse needs of the Middle East.



About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customised offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

