​​​​​Dubai, UAE: A delegation from Dubai Land Department, led by His Excellency Director General Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, visited the completed first and second phases of the ‘Rukan’ project, valued at AED 1.8 billion within Dubailand and developed by LMD, a real estate developer with a diverse portfolio spanning the UAE, Egypt, Spain, and Greece. The delegation was joined by Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD, and his team.

Rukan is a key project for LMD, offering a range of housing options, including townhouses, lofts, apartments, and villas. The development emphasises a balance between modern living and green spaces, with parks, recreational areas, and amenities designed for families and residents of all types.

Commenting on the project, Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD said: “Rukan is designed to offer flexible living solutions, with spaces that cater to different lifestyles. The project’s focus on green spaces and community amenities makes it an attractive option for families.”

The Rukan development includes various residential types to accommodate diverse needs; Rukan Villas offer spacious townhouses in a gated environment, while Rukan Lofts provide modern, natural living spaces with expansive balconies. Rukan Tower, an eight-story building, offers apartments with terraces and easy access to major roads, while Rukan Residences, a five-story building, provides a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom duplexes, surrounded by landscaped green spaces and recreational facilities.

Founded in 2007, LMD has solidified its position in the real estate sector. The company has developed several residential and commercial projects in Dubai, including Continental Tower, Marina Living, Boutique XII, Boutique 23, La Boutique, The Pier Residence & Taiyo Residences.

About LMD

Founded in 2007, LMD has redefined the real estate landscape with transformative residential and commercial projects across Dubai, Egypt, Spain, and Greece. With a commitment to community-centric experiences and innovative design, LMD has taken conventional real estate norms to the next level, delivering iconic mixed-use developments and unparalleled living spaces.

In 2011, LMD UAE was established to further elevate Dubai’s real estate market, delivering projects such as Continental Tower, Rukan, Boutique XII, Marina Living, Boutique 23, La Boutique, and The Pier Residence. With over 3,379 units across Dubai, LMD UAE continues to set new standards of luxury living.