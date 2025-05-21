Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced significant advancements in its cloud-based security and network management offerings, introducing expanded deployment options and enhanced security features to meet the evolving needs of enterprises and government entities.

“Organizations are increasingly prioritizing data sovereignty, requiring regional and local presence for mission-critical IT solutions. HPE addresses these challenges with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility. Combined with innovations in AI, security, and connectivity, HPE Aruba Networking Central offers powerful network management to help organisations meet security, privacy, and control requirements,” said Jacob Chacko, Regional Director for the Middle East & Africa at HPE Aruba Networking. “Simultaneously, with the rise of data-fuelled AI applications, organizations face more sophisticated threats to data storage, capture, or transmission. HPE’s security solutions deliver advanced

Expanded Deployment Options for HPE Aruba Networking Central

HPE Aruba Networking Central, HPE’s security-first, AI-powered network management solution, now offers four distinct deployment options: cloud-delivered SaaS, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), on-premises, and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). With this expansion, HPE now provides the widest set of advanced network management capabilities available in the industry, giving organizations greater flexibility and allowing them to choose the deployment model that best aligns with their data sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements.

The new VPC deployment option allows customers to operate HPE Aruba Networking Central within a dedicated, secure cloud environment, ensuring data control and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the on-premises deployment option supports air-gapped environments, providing enterprise efficiency for emerging use cases such as AI data capture, training, and inferencing while meeting government-level security requirement.

Enhanced Security Features with Zero Trust Networking

HPE Aruba Networking and HPE GreenLake cloud are expanding to help enterprises modernize secure connectivity and hybrid cloud operations by blending multi-layered and zero trust approaches to protect against threats. These new expansions include new cloud-based access control security capabilities of HPE Aruba Networking Central, new differentiated threat-adaptive and Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA) compliant security through HPE Private Cloud Enterprise, and new cybersecurity services that optimize the design and implementation of security strategies for sovereign clouds and AI.

AI-Powered Automation and Observability

The latest updates to HPE Aruba Networking Central also include an always-on, automated network AIOps capability that continuously monitors critical wired and wireless network operations to optimize network operations and detect performance issues. A fabric of AI assistants acts as network architects, monitoring and gathering data, providing diagnostics and recommendations to extend

existing capacity and performance, close security gaps, and identify configuration errors before they impact network operations.