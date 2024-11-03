Cairo, Egypt: Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), today announced that the companies have entered into a commercial partnership whereby Hepsiburada will list its private label products and a portion of its retail assortment, together with a selection of other curated Turkish brands, on Jumia.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye. Through this partnership, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to provide a seamless and improved shopping experience for Jumia`s consumers. The collaboration lays the groundwork for broader engagement across key African markets where Jumia operates.

"We are excited to partner with Hepsiburada, the most recommended e-commerce platform in Türkiye, to expand product offerings to our consumers. This partnership will leverage Jumia's extensive reach in North Africa and Hepsiburada's established presence in Türkiye, providing consumers with access to a wider range of authentic and high-quality Turkish products. Our collaboration with Hepsiburada is built on flexibility and strengthening Jumia’s value proposition.” said Francis Dufay, CEO, Jumia Group

"We are thrilled to partner with Jumia to bring a broader array of high-quality Turkish products to consumers in North Africa. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to expanding Hepsiburada's global footprint and enhancing the shopping experience for customers in new markets. By leveraging our strengths and combining our expertise, we aim to facilitate cross-border trade and provide seamless access to diverse product offerings for North African consumers and other African consumers in the near future.” said Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, CEO Hepsiburada.