Cairo, Egypt – Henkel Egypt and the renowned German University in Cairo (GUC) have taken their longstanding collaboration to new heights with the signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership marks the culmination of 16 years of successful cooperation, further solidifying their shared commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing talent, and driving sustainable development initiatives.

The signing ceremony, graced by the presence of Henkel's Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Infrastructure and Sustainability, Sylvie Nicol, signifies a new chapter in this enduring partnership. It paves the way for even deeper collaboration between Henkel, GUC, and its sister institution, the German International University (GIU), encompassing various dimensions of academic-industry engagement.

"At Henkel, we are deeply committed to empowering future generations of industry leaders while simultaneously promoting sustainability and community engagement," said Carol Milan, President and Managing Director of Henkel Egypt. "This MoU strengthens our longstanding partnership with GUC, and we are confident that it will propel us further towards achieving our shared goals."

Sylvie Nicol echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of the collaboration. "This MoU signifies a pivotal moment, solidifying our 16-year journey of collaboration and paving the way for a future where academia and industry converge to cultivate a culture of innovation and sustainability. Together, we aim to drive positive change not just locally, but on a global scale."

“The Memorandum of Understanding will undoubtedly be a core pedestal for the continuity of the partnership between the German University in Cairo and Henkel” emphasized Prof. Dr. Yasser Hegazy President of the German University in Cairo, who continued “Henkel and the GUC, always had common objectives to develop generations of youth capable of leading, supporting national economies, and creating sustainable businesses that secure a flourished future for generations to come”.

The MoUs formalizes a multitude of collaborative initiatives, including:

Experiential learning opportunities: Students will gain invaluable hands-on experience through internships and industry-oriented projects.

Enhanced research collaboration: Henkel and GUC/GIU will combine their expertise to tackle pressing challenges and advance research endeavors.

Professional development programs: GUC/GIU students will benefit from workshops, seminars, and career guidance tailored to industry needs.

This partnership offers a win-win scenario for both parties. Henkel gains access to a talented pool of potential recruits, fosters strategic alliances, and strengthens its commitment to sustainability. GUC and GIU, in turn, benefits from industry expertise, internship and employment opportunities for its students, and global networking avenues that contribute to long-term institutional growth.

After signing the MoU, Henkel representatives visited the GUC Solar Park which serves as a powerful symbol of the shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. This project exemplifies Henkel and GUC's dedication to environmental responsibility and developing cutting-edge solutions for a greener future.

United by a shared vision for talent development, strategic alignment, and sustainability integration, Henkel and GUC embark on a new chapter in their longstanding partnership, poised to redefine the landscape of academia and industry. The success of this collaboration is already evident, with 20% of Henkel Egypt's workforce currently comprising GUC alumni. This serves as a testament to the program's ability to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing individuals for the demands of the industry and laying a foundation for mutual success.

About Henkel Egypt

Henkel began its business operations in Egypt in 1992 and it is continuing to develop its business on a sustainable basis. Henkel Egypt is proud to have established a fruitful relationship with Egyptian consumers and the Egyptian government through its pioneering brands and the trust in both the Egyptian economy and Egyptian talents. Currently, Henkel Egypt employs more than 500 employees. In addition to more than 3000 indirect jobs. With the launch of the unified business unit "Henkel Consumer brands", the company gained more prominent presence and widespread, especially in hair care, laundry and home care products in Egypt, where three of the company's brands (Persil, Pril and Palette) are considered the strongest in Egypt. Henkel prides itself as a leader in technology and is committed to technology transfer to the country and development of the Egyptian labor/youth through training and on-the-job development. Henkel is committed to operating sustainably in Egypt and is a responsible corporate citizen; it invests in the community and the environment it operates in as part of its global sustainability strategy and targets.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com