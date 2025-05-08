Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Help AG, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Help AG’s NextGen Cloud SOC, powered by Microsoft Sentinel, offers a comprehensive Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to combat advanced cyber threats. As a leading MSSP, Help AG integrates Microsoft Sentinel's SIEM capabilities with AI-driven analytics and machine learning to enable rapid threat detection, monitoring, and automated response.

Help AG’s proprietary Project Unicorn platform enhances Microsoft Sentinel's capabilities, offering over 450 detection use cases and advanced threat-hunting methodologies for proactive and reactive defense. With Microsoft specializations and certifications in cloud security, automation, and incident response, Help AG provides scalable, regulatory-compliant MDR solutions tailored for enterprises and governments, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber risk.

Commenting on the achievement, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “Becoming a member of MISA underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats. By aligning with Microsoft’s security ecosystem, we enhance our ability to provide AI-driven threat detection, rapid response, and proactive defense. This milestone reflects our dedication to safeguarding our clients’ digital transformation journeys with industry-leading security expertise and innovation.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. “Our members, like Help AG, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

