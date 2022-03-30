Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly known as Etisalat Digital) and the region’s trusted security advisor, has partnered with Waterfall Security Solutions, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity. With this partnership, Help AG will assist industrial clients in the UAE to securely connect their IT and OT environments for safe and optimal performance.

Many industrial organizations – such as those in the manufacturing, utilities, facilities, and rail industries – today are looking to integrate IT into their production facilities for smarter operations. This brings the importance of industrial cybersecurity to the forefront, as a successful attack on an OT system can have catastrophic consequences that range from halting operations to endangering physical safety.

Help AG’s industrial clients will benefit from Waterfall’s Unidirectional Security Gateways and related products to tackle the security challenges involved in IT-OT convergence, as well as Waterfall’s long experience in helping organizations to integrate IT and OT environments safely and securely. Additionally, the company’s suite of unidirectional offerings facilitates integrations with other technologies and services offered by Help AG partners, enabling the delivery of true end-to-end solutions rather than point products.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “One of our key focus areas is helping our clients in the industrial sector to safely integrate their IT and OT systems. For this reason, we are very pleased to partner with Waterfall Security Solutions, a leader in the field of ICS/SCADA cybersecurity. Waterfall’s Unidirectional Gateway technology meets the security needs of modern industrial organizations, and our UAE clients now have full access to their patented solutions.”

Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall Security Solutions, said: “Our partnership with Help AG is driven by a shared commitment to secure vital industrial networks in the UAE. Help AG’s deep technical expertise, as well as strong relationships with critical infrastructure utilities, industrial enterprises and other technology providers, will enable Waterfall to contribute more effectively to integrated and comprehensive industrial security programs.”

Waterfall provides a family of products based on their flagship Unidirectional Security Gateways. The gateways provide industrial control systems with absolute protection from targeted and other attacks from external networks, as well as secure enterprise-wide visibility and safe remote access for OT systems. The gateways enable safe IT/OT integration, without the threats to physical operations that firewalls always introduce.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly Etisalat) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company’s growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.