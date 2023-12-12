Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, has joined forces with Imperva, the cybersecurity leader who protects critical applications, APIs and data, anywhere at scale. Help AG customers can now benefit from the Imperva Data Security Platform, to gain complete visibility into all data repositories, whether they are on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Help AG will also provide access to the market-leading Imperva Application Security products and solutions. The cloud-based services will be delivered through a local point of presence (PoP) in the United Arab Emirates. For organizations that seek robust security offerings that can accommodate the needs of developers and the ever-demanding DevOps landscape, Imperva products and solutions will be a good fit.

Today’s customers require market-leading services, end-to-end solutions, and world-class technology expertise and guidance. Imperva and Help AG are joining forces to meet those customer needs, leveraging the Imperva Accelerate Partner Program to support this mutual success through a clear and well-structured framework, helping the partners maximize their value and extend it to clients.

The partnership is in line with Help AG’s focus on integrated cybersecurity architecture, using Imperva’s offering to strengthen zero trust and reinforce Help AG’s leadership in the fields of data and application security.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer of Help AG, said: “At Help AG, we are dedicated to building strategic partnerships to constantly expand and enhance our 360-degree portfolio covering the entire lifecycle. Our partnership with Imperva supports this objective, enabling our customers to secure their data at scale while ensuring compliance and unifying protection for applications, anywhere they run with the help of Imperva’s advanced solutions.”

Florian Malecki, VP – EMEA Channel Sales at Imperva, said: “Imperva Accelerate provides distinctive offerings that allow Help AG to build recurring revenue while assisting customers with establishing security programs that can scale and adapt to changing attack vectors. We are extremely pleased and excited by this partnership, and expect to accelerate our footprint with Help AG.”

Exponential data growth, increasingly stringent regulations, and fragmented technology ecosystems have made it more challenging than ever to protect data, maintain compliance, and ensure privacy. Digital transformation is moving data into transformative locations, such as the cloud, driving the need for effective governance to ensure the security, integrity, and usefulness of the organization’s data repositories.

Built for business value, the Imperva Data Security Platform offers the broadest data security coverage at any scale, protecting critical workloads and ensuring compliance in highly-regulated industries across hybrid and multi cloud environments. This is achieved through the Imperva Data Security Fabric, which maximizes return on investment through business capabilities that meet a broad range of customer needs, both current and future, seamlessly integrating with features and products from the Imperva Technology Alliance Program. Additionally, the Imperva Data Security Platform elevates IT security expertise to bolster security confidence with the most comprehensive sensitive data protection across the entire estate.

Imperva data security solutions includes sensitive and personal data security, data governance, data discovery and classification, secure cloud data migration, user behavior analytics, and data risk management. The latter enables customers to manage risk across all global databases, access speedier incident resolution, and painlessly demonstrate compliance.

On the application side, modern coding practices emphasize speed but introduce new attack surfaces, challenging DevOps to balance application security and rapid deployment. Embedding security into DevOps, through Imperva’s Application Security solutions, customers are enabled to stop software supply chain attacks; mitigate account takeover; secure modern web applications; and protect applications from business logic abuse. Imperva offers complete protection for applications regardless of whether they are on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-native, and enables swift response across the enterprise.

By leveraging advanced solutions from Imperva and Help AG's local presence, customers can expect a higher level of data protection, compliance, and application security. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity services and technology expertise to meet the evolving needs of today's customers.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About e& enterprise

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, it provides innovative digital vertical value propositions by enabling more sustainable developments, safer cities, better government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, the future of banking, highly-automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, programme management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

