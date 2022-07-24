Engineer Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Zawawi, The Chairman of Hegaz Development Company, said that the company is implementing the "Sokhna Hills" project in Ain Sokhna on an area of ​​100 acres, and it will be implemented in 3 phases.

He explained that the project is located on top of the Red Sea Mountains and is a tourist compound, including residential units, a hotel, a commercial mall, and a games area, pointing out that the total investments of the first phase amounted to EGP 1.2 billion.

He added that the first phase of the project includes 600 different units between chalets, villas, and townhouses, while the completion rate of the first phase is approximately 50%.

He pointed out that it is planned to deliver 90 fully finished units in the project within 3 months, and 75 units during a year, in addition to delivering the rest of the units within two years.

Al-Zawawi continued that he is targeting sales of EGP 200 million in the project by the end of this year, explaining that the company provides units with Super Lux finishes, and they will deliver with air conditioners and kitchens as well as the possibility of paying the unit's value in cash or installments over several years

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Makkawi, Marketing and Sales Manager of "Sokhna Hills" project said that the project offers a great real estate diversity that can be chosen, according to the needs and several available spaces, in addition to providing standalone villas, pointing out that the units’ spaces range from 70 to 365 meters.

He explained that Sokhna Resort is designed on modern bases and is built according to the latest technology means, the design also ensures that all the project's units enjoy a panoramic view of the Red Sea which is built with a terrace system.

Makkawi pointed out that the project provides all the services that owners and visitors want to access, such as swimming pools, green areas, lagoons, a medical center, emergency clinic, garages, and security services, in addition to an integrated commercial mall.

He added that the company provides various solutions and facilities in payment systems for clients. The second phase of the project is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023, and the third phase in 2024.

In 1988, Hegaz development started its works in the market in Ain Sokhna area and the Gulf of Suez. The company has implemented a number of projects, including the Hejaz Oasis project and the Dolphin Beach project.

