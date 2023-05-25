Dubai - HEAPS HEALTH (www.heaps.ai), a health technology company that helps hospitals implement artificial intelligence (AI) based care management and care continuum solutions, has expanded its footprint in the UAE market following the successful association with PRIME Healthcare Group; PRIME Hospital, Dubai.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Shatrujeet Kumar Rai, Director Prime Hospital, says, “It is great to have HEAPS HEALTH on board as our AI partner as we continue to work towards delivering world-class services which positively contribute to the UAE’s vision to become a leading nation in healthcare practices. The unique care management systems offered by HEAPS HEALTH using technology like Artificial Intelligence will only help us provide the best services to our patients. Additionally, HEAPS HEALTH enables a direct integration within our systems for a seamless clinician experience.”

This association signifies HEAPS' first opportunity to work in one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse markets and further develop the understanding of social and behavioural aspects of care delivery. Dubai will have a great foundation to enhance its care management capabilities and enter into value-based care for its citizens.

“We are extremely happy to associate with the esteemed name of PRIME Healthcare to begin our journey in the UAE market,” says Dr. Suman Katragadda, Founder and CEO of HEAPS HEALTH. “This is the first of many partnerships not only in Dubai and UAE but also in the rest of the MENA market. Our plans are underway to also look at markets including KSA, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, and Oman in the coming year.”

About HEAPS HEALTH:

HEAPS HEALTH is an expert-led AI-driven health-tech platform that helps in optimising care management. HEAPS HEALTH uses cutting-edge technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to create highly efficient and effective care management systems for insurers, hospitals, corporates, and patients. HEAPS HEALTH was founded by Dr. Suman Katragadda in 2020 and has rapidly evolved to become a transformational leader in the health tech space in India.

About PRIME Healthcare Group:

Prime Healthcare Group LLC was founded by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, an Orthopaedic Surgeon trained in India and Germany, in collaboration with prominent local partners with the vision to be the most respected healthcare provider in the region, offering personalized, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare with the most effective treatment outcomes.

In 1999, the first outpatient center opened. Now, PRIME Health is one of the UAE's major healthcare service providers, with over 400 physicians and 1500+ supporting professionals. As a two-time recipient of the Dubai Quality Appreciation (DQA) Award, Prime has been commended by the Dubai Government's Department of Economic Development for excellence in high-quality service, customer satisfaction, strategic branding, employee care, frequent free health check-ups, and health awareness programs under its community outreach program. PRIME Hospital has also been awarded the HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 6 Award for clinical transformation.

"Personalized care, personally" is the group's motto and concept. PRIME Health promises uncompromising expertise and trust based on transparency, customer centricity, quality consciousness, cost-effectiveness, and speed of action.

Media Contact:

Simon J. Samaha MD, CEO USA/Middle East Markets

simon@us.heaps.ai