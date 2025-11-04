Dubai, UAE – Healthy Minds Club, a pioneering wellbeing platform designed to support individuals, employees, and organisations in building mental resilience, has officially launched in the UAE. The exclusive launch event, took place on October 26, 2025, bringing together wellbeing experts, corporate leaders, and media representatives to mark a major step forward in advancing people-first wellbeing across the region.

The launch comes at a critical time when mental health and wellbeing have become essential to both personal fulfilment and organisational sustainability. Recent studies reveal that UAE businesses lose approximately AED 3.9 billion annually due to reduced productivity linked to mental health challenges. Furthermore, only 27 percent of employees in the country are satisfied with their workplace health and wellness benefits, while more than half believe that support for stress and burnout remains insufficient.

Premal Patel, Managing Director of Healthy Minds Club UAE, commented on the significance of the launch, stating: “We believe mental wellbeing isn’t a ‘nice to have’ but it’s a business and human imperative. By embedding wellbeing into the everyday lives of individuals and the culture of organisations, we unlock better outcomes for people, performance, and purpose. With Healthy Minds Club, our goal is to build a regional movement where employees, leaders, and experts come together to create workplaces and lifestyles; where people don’t just survive, they thrive.”

A 2022 McKinsey survey across the GCC revealed that two-thirds of respondents had faced at least one psychological challenge, including stress, anxiety, or depression; highlighting the urgent need for early intervention, education, and expert-led support. The UAE’s corporate wellness market, meanwhile, is projected to expand from approximately US$180 million in 2025 to over US$229 million by 2030, underscoring a growing commitment among businesses to invest in mental health initiatives.

“Healthy Minds Club seeks to bridge the gap between awareness and action through a holistic, data-driven, personalised platform that connects individuals and organisations with certified experts.” Added Patel “The platform offers proactive and personalised wellbeing programs, digital coaching tools, and evidence-based insights designed to help users identify stress triggers, enhance resilience, and build sustainable habits. It puts individuals in control of the support they receive. For corporates, it provides measurable frameworks to cultivate psychologically safe environments and embed wellbeing within leadership and HR strategies.”

The Healthy Minds Club Expert Network will play a central role in this mission; bringing together psychologists, executive coaches, mindfulness trainers, nutritionists, and behavioural specialists across a range of diverse support services who will guide users on their personal and professional wellbeing journeys. Each expert is carefully vetted and trained to deliver transformative experiences both online and through in-person activations.

The launch event featured some keynote talks from regional wellbeing advocates, live demonstrations of the platform, and thought-provoking panel discussions exploring how technology, science, and human connection can work together to redefine the future of mental health in the workplace.

As conversations around mental health continue to gain momentum, the arrival of Healthy Minds Club in the UAE marks a timely evolution in how wellbeing is perceived and practiced. By aligning with the nation’s broader vision for happiness, human development, and sustainability, Healthy Minds Club reinforces the belief that mental wellbeing and business success are not separate goals; they are two sides of the same purpose-driven future.

For more information, visit www.healthymindsclub.ae.

For Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE