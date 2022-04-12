Bengaluru: Wildermart, a Bengaluru based healthy and sustainable grocery store start-up has raised USD 320K seed funding round from Angel Investors to accelerate customer acquisition & retention, build brand salience and hire right talent. Wildermart has successfully attracted an interesting mix of investors who are prominent names across industries. The group of angel investors include Sairee Chahal - Founder, Sheroes, Anand Rangaswamy, EX-CEO, Latam and UK Godrej Consumer Products ltd., Sreenivasan Ramki, Gangs T Gangadhar, Sandeep Komaravelly, Anuroop Krishnan, Chetna Soni, Sunainika Singh, Aditya Krishna, Shivanandan Pare, Rohit Bhojaraj, Raj Narayan, Vikram Dani, Sid N., Abhinav Mathur, Shivram Anantharaman, Ashish Dutt and Kedar Gavane. Founded in 2021 by Shweta Thakur and Swaroop Mohan and launched by Maneka Gandhi, Wildermart has been conceived out of the founders’ passion for mindful consumption as they live by that philosophy.

Wildermart is one of its kind businesses which is built on the 3Ps of the Triple Bottom Line – People, Planet and Profit and offers over 1500+ products across 30+ categories and the products range from certified organic stapes to F&V, clean label artisanal packaged foods to chemical free personal and home care products. It is now rapidly growing from just an online store to having an omnichannel presence in the near future.

Shweta Thakur, Founder and CEO, Wildermart said, “We feel very validated in our vision at this stage. We can't wait to start realising it. We play a role in accelerating the journey towards conscious consumption and it would be our version of making a dent in the universe! We are feeling extremely fortunate to have got the kind of investors we have in this round. They all come with complementing industry expertise and we are certain that this partnership will strengthen our value proposition.”

Shweta further added that, “As a brand, we talk about slowing down, but we need to do that fast coz the health of the people and the planet is deteriorating every passing minute. So the investment cycle is required for us to take this message out there faster. We have spent the last 11 months in studying the market and understanding that there is a strong market fit for our offering. This angel funding is going to help us find the right customers and make them our early adopters. That will then snowball!”

Swaroop Mohan, Co-founder, Wildermart said, “An average human anywhere in the world wants to live a slow life - most of us have that farm, beach, hill living in our heads. But in our fast world, we somewhere feel it's unrealistic and impossible. So we take vacations to new places to get a bit of that story.”

Swaroop reiterated that, “Wildermart, in its own way, gives you an experience of that slow living without you having to put in any more effort than you do for your current fast life. And there's a market for this everywhere! Wildermart has a national & global vision. This round of funding is going to help us setup our Bangalore foundation very strongly. This will give us a model which will then take to pan India in the next few years. We are also contemplating expanding to international geographies in a short while. This is a solution that the whole world needs right now.”

The idea behind Wildermart is to create a purposeful brand and company. A brand that cares about what consumers consume, how they consume, where it comes from, who gets affected in the process. A brand that ensures that what everyone consumes is clean, good for health, gentle on the environment, kind to the animals and conscious about the people involved in the process of production.

Sairee Chahal, Founder, Sheroes said, “Wildermart is the kind of company building the world I want to live in. Sustainable. Kind. Mindful. Profitable. Shweta is a committed founder leading the opportunity for conscious capitalism. Wildermart has seen the future and they are building it and I am proud of their work.”

Anand Rangaswamy, EX-CEO, Latam and UK Godrej Consumer Products ltd. said, “Interacting with Shweta and seeing her passion to keep changing the world convinced me to invest in Wildermart. I see huge potential for this brilliant one stop shop for all vegan/ plant-based foods in India and Wildermart has the first mover advantage.”

Wildermart is an environmentally conscious company and offers organic, vegan and natural products delivered with minimal plastic, all delivered in an EV. It is operational on the website as well as app. It provides same day delivery to customers. All the products are locally sourced. In just 8 months, Wildermart has been a choice of 1300+ consumers and repeat consumer rate is around 35%. Wildermart is currently operational only in Bengaluru.

About Wildermart:

Wildermart is a Bangalore based Healthy and sustainable grocery store owned by Wilderworld Pvt Ltd. It started out as a vegan & sustainable market - Wilderfest, which ran for 3 editions and travelled Chennai & Delhi as well. It has grown into being an omni-channel grocery store. The vision behind starting up this business is to make it easy for people to become healthy and/or sustainable.

To know more about Wildermart: https://wildermart.com/

