Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Healthcare London, a collaborative of leading private healthcare providers and teaching hospitals, is attending Health Tourism Future Forum in Saudi Arabia to showcase why London is the medical destination of choice for international patients seeking to advance their complex care needs.

Officially launching at the forum in Riyadh, Healthcare London will exhibit for the first time with its collaborative partners - Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS unit), Cleveland Clinic London, Cromwell Hospital, HCA Healthcare UK, King Edward VII's Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS unit), Phoenix Hospital Group, The London Clinic, and University College London Hospitals Private Healthcare (NHS unit).

Together they will showcase why London, which boasts a unique blend of internationally acclaimed healthcare institutions, stands as a world-leading medical tourism destination.

Each year London continues to attract a significant number of overseas patients, particularly from the Middle East. Annually, over 100,000 individuals based abroad choose London as their preferred destination for medical treatment, a number that continues to rise.

Speaking on behalf of Healthcare London David Hare MBE, CEO of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network which hosts Healthcare London said: “At Healthcare London, we want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get treatment in London. Our single portal enables patients and referrers to explore treatment options and find the most suitable hospital for their needs. With choice comes complexity, and we are committed to guiding patients through London’s medical landscape to access the finest healthcare London has to offer.

“London brings together a distinguished community of healthcare professionals, and led by the world’s top medical talent, who are committed to delivering unparalleled medical treatments and services to patients from Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region."

London is home to some of the finest healthcare available anywhere in the world and over many years has pioneered many groundbreaking medical discoveries including modern surgery.

Situated in a diverse, multicultural city, London’s network of teaching and private hospitals has the highest concentration of medical and surgical specialists of any global city. Together, they are well-positioned and experienced in serving the needs of patients that access them for care from around the globe.

From advanced diagnostics to the treatment of complex conditions, London’s private hospitals collectively deliver one of the broadest service ranges available in a single city anywhere in the world. They also continue to innovate with telehealth and the virtual patient experience, which are increasingly becoming a key part of the patient pathway.

David added “To facilitate access to the quality treatment London provides, several leading private healthcare providers, including prominent NHS teaching hospitals with private patient units, have united under the banner of 'Healthcare London'.

“Healthcare London is committed to facilitating individuals seeking the finest and safest care to access and progress their complex healthcare needs within London's centres of excellence, where they benefit from multidisciplinary, value-based, coordinated care services.”

Healthcare London’s partners are committed to sharing expertise with Saudi clinicians through training programs, both in-country and remotely, as well as staff exchanges in London. This initiative aims to enhance medical practices and patient care standards, benefiting healthcare both locally and globally.

Health Tourism Future Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 28th to 30th April 2024. To discover what distinguishes London as a premier destination for medical excellence, visit https://www.ihpn.org.uk/healthcare-london/

Healthcare London is formed by the following partner organisations.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS unit)

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was established in 1876. It provides a range of services from its main base in Chelsea and via a number of clinics across London and the Southeast of England. Recognised as one of the UK’s best performing and top ranked NHS Foundation Trusts, they are regularly heading the NHS league tables in many areas. https://www.chelwest.nhs.uk/private-care

Cleveland Clinic London

As part of one of the world’s top ranked hospital systems, Cleveland Clinic London provides patients with access to a global network of physicians and specialists dedicated to offering the highest quality care. Cleveland Clinic London comprises a 184-bed state-of the-art hospital, at 33 Grosvenor Place in central London, Portland Place Outpatient Centre in the Harley Street Medical Area, and Moorgate Outpatient Centre, in the City of London. https://clevelandcliniclondon.uk/

Cromwell Hospital

Cromwell Hospital was established in 1981 and acquired by Bupa, leading international healthcare group, in March 2008. It is a leading London hospital renowned for being the first to invest in some of the UK’s leading edge equipment and cancer services. Based in West London, the hospital has over 500 accredited consultants, mainly drawn from London’s teaching hospitals, covering over 70 specialties. It is recognised as a centre of excellence for oncology, cardiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, lung, complex surgery, and medicine. Cromwell Hospital's diagnostics service offers the very latest technology. There are two ambient MRI scanners and the angiography suite offers the most up-to-date imaging available in London. www.cromwellhospital.com

HCA Healthcare

HCA UK has six internationally renowned private hospitals in London that are supported by a range of outpatient and diagnostic facilities. Our London hospitals, including The Portland Hospital, the UK’s only private hospital dedicated to the care of women and children, are a destination of choice for patients looking for excellent clinical care At HCA Healthcare UK, its clinical teams work together to provide patient-centred, holistic treatment across multiple care specialties, including paediatrics, oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics and women’s health. https://www.hcahealthcare.co.uk/

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care is a leading London NHS Trust offering consultant led care, supported by dedicated multi-disciplinary teams. It provides access to exceptional clinical care and expertise within some of London’s most respected NHS teaching hospitals. They provide private services across every medical, diagnostic and surgical speciality, and its close partnership with Imperial College London, a leading UK University, allows consultants to quickly translate research into practice, meaning patients receive the most up-to-date treatment. https://www.imperial.nhs.uk/private-care

King Edward VII’s Hospital

Founded in 1899, King Edward VII’s Hospital is an independent charitable hospital internationally recognised for delivering exceptional surgical and clinical care. Situated in London’s prestigious Harley Street medical district, its hospital boasts a rich history of Royal Patronage and provides tailored diagnostic, inpatient and outpatient services to UK and international patients. With a focus on women’s health, urology, digestive health and musculoskeletal services, they offer comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to individual needs. https://www.kingedwardvii.co.uk/

Phoenix Hospital Group

Located in the heart of the Harley Street Medical Precinct, Phoenix Hospital Group is renowned for providing exceptional patient care in a luxury healthcare setting. At the forefront of preventative health and cancer screening, its dedicated Outpatient & Diagnostic Centres are recognised for exceptional imaging & diagnostic capabilities. Phoenix Hospital Group was established in 2007 with the intention of providing first class specialist healthcare services within a luxury environment. https://www.phoenixhospitalgroup.com/

The London Clinic

The London Clinic is the UK’s largest independent hospital with charitable status and has been treating patients for nearly 100 years. We are based in Harley Street and treat over 195,000 patient cases a year. We specialise in oncology, haematology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics and have just opened our new Rapid Diagnostics Centre since we know the importance of early diagnosis in delivering better outcomes for patients. International patients are an integral part of our patient community and we have a dedicated International Team to look after them every step of their way. We are also proud to have Her Majesty the Queen as our patron. https://www.thelondonclinic.co.uk/

University College Hospital (UCH)

University College Hospital (UCH) is one of the most respected state-of-the-art teaching hospitals in the UK and is one of the UK’s five comprehensive biomedical research centres in partnership with the world-renowned University College London (UCL). Its Teenage and Young People’s Cancer Service is the main treatment centre for teenage cancer in London and is the largest teenage and young adult service in the UK. UCH is a highly specialist centre for treatments including haematopoeitic stem cell transplantation, CAR-T cell therapy, radiotherapy and proton beam therapy. https://www.uclhprivatehealthcare.co.uk/

