Innovative THRIVE Program Offers a Comprehensive Rejuvenation Experience

Saudi Arabia: Healthtrip, the international medical and wellness travel platform, has expanded into Saudi Arabia, establishing its regional headquarters in Riyadh. This strategic move addresses the growing demand for advanced healthcare services in the region and aligns with the Kingdom’s vision to position itself as a leading health and medical tourism destination.

Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning health tourism sector is rapidly evolving, supported by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance the quality of life for residents and tourists alike. The health tourism market, generating over $1 Trillion annually, caters to those seeking advanced treatments abroad. With a rapidly aging global population and wealth concentrated in the silver age segment, the sector is experiencing 18% annual growth, fuelled by increased access to information and awareness on improved health spans.

Healthtrip is the fastest growing company in the global health tourism space backed by prominent venture capital firms including Humania Capital, Wavemaker Partners and Spiral Ventures. The company offers a wide-reaching network through partnerships with 1,500 hospitals and sanatoriums in the US, UK, Germany, UAE, Saudia Arabia, Thailand, India, Singapore and Egypt. The company has served over 65,000 customers from 38 countries, through an AI driven platform that provides personalized and intelligent care by connecting individuals with providers based on treatment type, rating, cost, and location. The company also provides extensive destination services, including hotel bookings, airport transfers, concierge services, and interpreters.

Khaled Abdalla Al-Damegh, Business Head, Saudi Arabia Healthtrip, stated, “Our expansion into Saudi Arabia reinforces the Kingdom’s growing role as a premier destination for medical and wellness treatments. We’ll be offering services tailored to the needs of each region, providing specialized medical care in high demand cities like Makkah and Medina, while focusing on wellness retreats in premium resorts such as Amaala, and holistic treatments at wellness centers in Abha. With the rise in demand for health and medical treatments, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and strategic travel options, this expansion represents a blue ocean opportunity and aligns strongly with the nation’s vision. Our focus is on providing tailored health and medical journeys that meet the unique needs of both local and international travellers.”

As part of this expansion, Healthtrip has launched THRIVE, a unique transformation program aimed to rejuvenate the body and mind for individuals seeking a lifestyle reset. THRIVE offers a residential experience that recharges, reorients, and elevates quality of life through physical therapy, mental well-being activities, and holistic approaches. The program caters to those seeking a boost in their physical and mental health capabilities through a complete wellness journey embedded into their current lifestyle

About Healthtrip

Healthtrip is the largest global health travel platform, providing comprehensive health and wellness services through personalized full-service assistance that seamlessly integrates medical and travel needs, delivering unparalleled expertise and comfort.

Established in 2018, Healthtrip has successfully served over 65,000 patients in 38+ countries through partnership with 1,500 healthcare providers. Healthtrip’s mission is to connect and empower medical travel with trusted partners tailored to their individual requirements.

For more information about Healthtrip’s services, visit www.healthtrip.ae.