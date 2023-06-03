Riyadh-Saudi Arabia — In response to the healthcare transformation programs across the Middle East, Health Matrix, a leading digital health transformation enabler, is extending its public health digital offering through a strategic partnership agreement with BlueDot Inc., a leading organization that uses artificial and human intelligence to detect, assess, and respond to infectious disease threats worldwide.

BlueDot, a Toronto-based infectious disease intelligence company, has developed a machine learning-powered global early warning surveillance system for infectious diseases. Using human and artificial intelligence, BlueDot’s outbreak risk platform tracks over 150 infectious diseases globally in 130 languages around the clock, and anticipates their spread and impact. BlueDot was among the first in the world to identify the emerging risk from, and publish one of the first peer-reviewed scientific papers on, COVID-19, and delivers regular critical Insights to its partners and customers worldwide to mobilize timely, effective, efficient, coordinated, and measured responses. Since the pandemic, BlueDot has expanded its datasets, analysis, and forecasting capabilities to address the overall changing disease landscape.

The collaboration further expands BlueDot’s global presence in the Middle East, where the company will be able to support the region’s ability to respond to global outbreaks at the national and regional levels within both private and public organizations.

"We are in a new era of epidemics, where outbreaks have become more frequent, disruptive, and dangerous. This means we need to move faster, smarter, and have better coordination across the public and private sector than ever before,” said BlueDot founder and CEO, Dr. Kamran Khan. “We’re excited about our partnership with Health Matrix, which will help bring advanced infectious disease intelligence solutions to organizations that safeguard lives and livelihoods across the Middle East."

Commenting on the partnership Abdul Rahman Qasim, CEO of Health Matrix said “Health Matrix is committed to helping healthcare providers and regulators improve efficiency and care quality. Our partnership with BlueDot is another testament on how we are positioned to enable and lead the ongoing healthcare digital transformation in the region by empowering Healthcare stakeholders with the ground-breaking BlueDot Artificial Intelligence technologies. We take pride of working with BlueDot as a global leader and the most reliable source in predicting the future biothreat intelligence globally”

Over the coming few months, Health Matrix and BlueDot will be conducting informative sessions with different stakeholders and experts of the regional healthcare ecosystem to address current challenges and share best practices adopted by some of the leading international healthcare organizations and regulators.

About BlueDot

Founded in 2013, BlueDot's infectious disease intelligence empowers public and private sector organizations to rapidly identify, understand, and effectively respond to global infectious disease threats. Combining human and artificial intelligence to track hundreds of infectious diseases and syndromes worldwide, it applies deep data science expertise to anticipate local to global spread and impacts. BlueDot ensures clients know first when disease threats emerge, understand which threats demand their attention, and understand how best to respond swiftly and with confidence. The platform is used by the City of Chicago, Taiwan CDC, Air Canada, Singapore Ministry of Health, and more, BlueDot helps clients make critical decisions with clarity and confidence.

To learn how BlueDot uniquely delivers complete automation and high-quality information in an easy-to-use solution, visit https://bluedot.global

About Health Matrix

Founded in 2009 by Healthcare Professionals with extensive expertise and contacts within the Healthcare Sector, Health Matrix has offices in Saudi Arabia and on-going projects throughout the Middle East Region. Our vision is to meet the needs of the Middle East Region through establishing an “Enterprise Digital Health Transformation” Platform for Health Community.

With a long-term strategy of advancing healthcare processes to transform healthcare into safer and better outcomes, the company is focused on helping clients to adopt best-of-breed digital Health solutions developed by world-class healthcare IT solution providers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.healthmatrixcorp.com/