The Gold Initiative Certificate-Patient Safety Champion, awarded to Malaffi by the Arab Hospitals Federation, is a prestigious honour recognising organisations and staff for their contribution to patient safety across healthcare institutions in the Arab world.

The esteemed recognition underscores Malaffi's exceptional commitment to driving the secure and innovative digital transformation of the healthcare industry.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: For the second time, Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and a strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), operated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), was awarded with the Gold Certificate by the Arab Hospitals Federation, this time receiving the prestigious Platinum Champion award in the category of Safety Through Digital Transformation.

The certificate was presented at a ceremony during the Arab Hospitals Federation's silver jubilee celebration on 29 October 2024 at Conrad Abu Dhabi – Etihad Towers, held under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

This distinguished certificate recognizes Malaffi's ongoing commitment to improving patient care and safety by equipping clinicians in Abu Dhabi with cutting-edge tools for enhanced patient outcomes. In a survey taken by more than 400 clinicians who are users of Malaffi, 90 percent agreed that Malaffi helps them improve patient safety and quality of care.

Accepting the certificate on behalf of Malaffi, Kareem Shahin, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, said: “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment, alongside the DOH, to advancing patient safety through the transformative power of health information exchanges. With over 50,000 healthcare professionals having secure, real-time access to over 2.5 billion unique clinical records, we are helping deliver safer, more efficient healthcare for everyone in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, we are committed to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that will support disease prediction and enhance physician diagnostic capabilities. This aligns with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s vision to shift from reactive to preventive healthcare and contribute to position Abu Dhabi a leading healthcare destination globally.”

Alice Yammine Boueiz, the Chief Executive Officer of the Arab Hospitals Federation and the official spokesperson congratulated Malaffi on achieving the renowned Gold Certificate in Safety Through Digital Transformation and added: "Malaffi’s accomplishment in receiving the Gold Initiative Certificate for the second consecutive year reflects their steadfast commitment to transforming healthcare through pioneering digital solutions. By harnessing the power of technology and health information exchange, Malaffi is establishing a new standard for how digital transformation can improve safety and efficiency in healthcare systems across the region. We take pride in recognising their efforts as a model for others to follow."

The Gold Initiative Certificate is a dedicated tribute to recognising leaders and institutions devoted to driving innovation and technology adoption. It commends their efforts in reinforcing strategic investments, resulting in improved patient outcomes, heightened operational efficiency, cost reduction, expanded access to quality care, and advancing cutting-edge research. Furthermore, it applauds their pivotal role in spearheading the healthcare sector's journey toward a comprehensive and transformative digital future.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – (DOH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DOH defines the strategy for the health system monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DOH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world–class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DOH also drives programs to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.doh.gov.ae.

About Malaffi and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services

Malaffi (Arabic for ‘My File’) is the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform that safely and securely connects public and private healthcare providers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Malaffi enables the meaningful, real-time exchange of important patient health information between healthcare providers, creating a centralised database of unified patient records to ultimately improve healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

Malaffi is operated by Abu Dhabi Health Data Services - Sole Proprietorship LLC (ADHDS), a M42 company, having been established under a Public Private Partnership with the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi (DoH). As part of the DoH’s strategic priorities, Malaffi is a key component of the digital transformation of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi.

By connecting 100% of hospitals and 99% of all patient episodes in Abu Dhabi in just three years, Malaffi is noted as one of the fastest implemented and most advanced HIEs globally.

For more information, please visit www.malaffi.ae.

About M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS)

M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS) is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unlock efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale. Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled-out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.

ADHDS is an asset of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

www.m42.ae

