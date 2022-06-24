Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Sekiguchi Noboru, Consul General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Maya Tokoh, Vice Consul, Economic Section and Kimura Taro, Vice Consul, Economic Section attended the meeting.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s eagerness to consolidate the levels of cooperation, friendship, and joint action with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE, including strengthening strategic cooperation between DEWA and Japanese companies in water and renewable and clean energy.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s prominent projects, initiatives, and programmes in anticipating and shaping the future of energy. This is through innovating a futuristic model for utilities to achieve the futuristic vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Emirate is working to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. One of DEWA’s key projects to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. It has a planned capacity of 5000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

Al Tayer added that DEWA has launched pioneering initiatives and projects to diversity clean energy production. These included all clean and renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power, as well as green hydrogen and hydroelectric power in Hatta.

HE Sekiguchi Noboru commended DEWA’s efforts to promote the energy sector in the UAE and Dubai. He praised the services and facilities that DEWA provides to Japanese companies.