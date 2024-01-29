London, United Kingdom: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, held a meeting with HE Andrew Bowie MP, Minister in the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, at the British Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street in London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on exchanging ideas about global transformations and trends in the energy sector through the increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, the necessity of protecting the environment, and addressing climate change, in addition to joint strategic cooperation to encourage the participation of the British government and private organisations and companies in water and clean energy projects in Dubai and the UAE, encourage investments in promising sectors, and promote key investment opportunities in the two countries, as well as achieve the shared goals to enhance energy security and reach net-zero.

During the meeting, Al Tayer briefed the British Minister on the latest technologies adopted by DEWA in the renewable and clean energy sector, and DEWA’s role in supporting the future of clean energy, and the UAE’s strategies to achieve the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, emphasizing the importance of promoting clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange to combat the challenges of climate change and the need to shift towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s pioneering projects, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and how DEWA harnesses its capabilities to keep pace with the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Among DEWA’s key projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Its production capacity will reach 5,000 MW by 2030.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, which is the first of its kind in theGCC region. It will have a production capacity of 250 MW and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours. Al Tayer also highlighted the Green Hydrogen project that DEWA built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The pilot project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen, which is a promising and environmentally friendly source of energy.