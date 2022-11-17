Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA), to increase awareness of the UAE citizens and residents toward intellectual property protection. The MoU was signed between HE Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and HE Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association.

The signing of the MoU accords with HBMSU's continuous efforts to strengthen partnerships with public and private sectors, with a main purpose to achieve national strategies and objectives by enhancing the legal literacy and better serving society.

HE Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University emphasised that the MoU is in line with HBMSU’s objective and its corporate values aimed at boosting creativity and knowledge innovation, which is significantly assisting sustainable development in the UAE. He stated that the main goals of the MoU are to raise legal awareness of intellectual property rights and collaborate on many areas of mutual interest. He also highlighted that the significance collaboration between institutions and organisations to raise public awareness provide the optimal environment for enabling individuals to be creative and innovative and safeguard their intellectual property.

His Excellency added: “The MoU reflects HBMSU’s commitment to strengthen the partnerships with several entities to increase public awareness on protection of Intellectual Property rights and conduct mutual knowledge activities. This marks a significant milestone in the direction of increasing individual awareness on the important role that IP rights plays, and fostering talents and entrepreneurs worldwide which a key driver in the efforts to position the UAE as one of the world’s leading countries.”

HE Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, highlighted that the Association has been committed to promote awareness on intellectual property rights ever since its inception. It has further raised awareness of various laws in this field that the UAE is committed to adopting and continually updating, to keep up with the most recent developments occurring around the world. He continued by saying that the Association's approach for achieving the greatest results calls for signing agreements and collaborations with organisations from the public and private sectors.

HE further stated that the signing of the memorandum of understanding with "Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University" with the aim of enhancing legal awareness about the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, and developing culture and knowledge between citizens and residents on intellectual property rights issues are among the important steps given the university's scientific and academic influence as the leader of the smart higher education ecosystem in the UAE and the region.

HE further added that under this MoU, various specialised workshops, training courses, seminars, conventions, and awareness campaigns will be organized to expand IP knowledge and build capabilities This would strengthen both parties' social contributions and involvement in educating future generations in the field of intellectual property rights, due to the continuous global technology improvements.

The MoU serves as the foundation for the development and expansion of partnership between HBMSU and EIPA, and advancing legal awareness and knowledge of intellectual property rights through projects and activities on a large scale. Both the parties will work together in preparing and training specialized cadres and developing capabilities and knowledge in order to build a generation empowered with knowledge, through specialized workshops, training courses, seminars, conferences and awareness campaigns.