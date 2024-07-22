Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has always been at the forefront of reengineering education by integrating smart technologies to create a unique environment that fosters learning and innovation. Recognizing the potential in young minds, the university launched H-Preneurs, a platform dedicated to empowering UAE national young learners to enter the world of entrepreneurship. This initiative provides a comprehensive ecosystem that includes industry mentors, investor networks, academic content, and essential services—all designed to guide learners from the inception of an idea to the launch of a successful business. Today the platform has partners like Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Dubai Future Foundation’s University Entrepreneurship Program, DubaiNext and Dubai SME, among others.

The impact of H-Preneurs is best illustrated through the stories of its graduates, who have transformed their passions into thriving ventures, thanks to the support and resources provided by the platform. One such story is that of Ahmed Al Zarouni and his initiative, With Hope. In 2017, Ahmed, along with a group of passionate young individuals, launched With Hope, a project dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and support in Dubai. Mental health, often a taboo topic, needed champions who could break the stigma and foster a compassionate community. With Hope did just that by leveraging social media to spread awareness, conducting educational workshops, and organizing volunteer activities at Al Amal Hospital. The initiative quickly gained traction, creating a ripple effect that extended beyond the immediate community.

Another remarkable success story born out of H-Preneurs is Falaj, an innovative project led by Bshayer AlZaabi. Agriculture has always been a cornerstone of human civilization, but traditional farming methods often struggle to meet the demands of modern society. Falaj, a revolutionary concept that blends tradition with cutting-edge technology to usher in a new era of smart farming. Falaj offers farmers smart irrigation systems, personalized expert consultations, and real-time data-driven optimization to enhance their agricultural practices. By integrating these advanced technologies, Falaj ensures sustainable farming methods that maximize yields and transform farms into thriving businesses. The project not only empowers farmers but also contributes to food security and sustainable development, aligning with the broader goals of economic and environmental sustainability.

In the field of healthcare, Fatima AlZarooni's Weqaya Health Services Center, born out of the support from H-Preneurs, stands out as a beacon of preventive care. While the healthcare industry often focuses on treating existing conditions, Weqaya takes a proactive approach by promoting health awareness and preventative measures. This forward-thinking center empowers individuals to make lifestyle choices that significantly improve their well-being, reducing the prevalence of chronic diseases and enhancing overall quality of life.

Another unique venture to emerge from H-Preneurs is So Picky, an eco-luxury beauty brand founded by a diverse team of entrepreneurs: Ghaith Alghaithi, Khesaif Khalfan, Tasneem Mohammed Alzaza, Reem AbuKhaled, and Afra Mohamed AlKharoossi. In an industry often criticized for its environmental impact, So Picky stands out by prioritizing sustainability and purity in its product line. So Picky focuses on using environmentally friendly ingredients and sustainable practices, setting trends rather than following them. The brand caters to consumers who seek authenticity and luxury, combining high-quality, natural ingredients with sophisticated branding. This approach has positioned So Picky as a leader in the eco-luxury beauty sector, resonating with a growing market of environmentally conscious consumers.

These success stories highlight the transformative power of HBMSU’s H-Preneurs initiative. By providing a nurturing environment and the necessary tools, HBMSU is not only empowering individuals but also contributing to the broader goals of economic development and job creation. H-Preneurs is more than just a platform; it is a catalyst for change, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The success of With Hope, Falaj, Weqaya, and So Picky underscores the potential of young minds to drive significant societal impact when given the right support and resources.

As HBMSU continues to champion entrepreneurship and innovation through H-Preneurs, the ripple effect of its efforts will undoubtedly extend far beyond the university. The stories of these young entrepreneurs serve as inspiration for future generations, demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and the right support, anything is possible.