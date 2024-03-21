Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) proudly celebrated the exceptional achievements of the recipients of its esteemed Research Awards, which seeks to encourage and reward cutting-edge research projects in the fields of quality management and smart learning. These prestigious awards and grants underscore HBMSU’s dedication to fostering innovation, excellence and leadership across various domains while furthering its mission to elevate the research quality, advance scientific progress, and professional spheres. This endeavour aligns with the directives of the wise leadership of Dubai to support the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the pursuit of a knowledge-based economy.

Prof. Ahmed Ankit, Dean of Research and Doctoral Studies at HBMSU, stated, “We, at HBMSU, are proud to honour the exceptional contributions of distinguished researchers, who have significantly advanced knowledge in quality management and smart learning. These awards reflect the University’s firm commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and leadership excellence while encouraging scientific research to drive progress in both academic and professional levels. By celebrating these influential achievements, the University aims to prepare a generation of leaders and researchers capable of achieving excellence and contributing to the progress of their societies, thereby laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

Among the distinguished recipients was H.E. Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs Dubai, UAE, who won the ‘Feigenbaum Leadership Awards’ in the category of ‘Accomplished Leaders.’ Additionally, Dr. Fatma Al Sharaf, Director of Corporate Quality and Excellence Department at Dubai health Authority, was honoured for winning the same award in the category of ‘Women Leaders.’ This award, established in honour of Dr. Armand Val Feigenbaum, the father of the ‘Total Quality Control’ concept, recognises exemplary leadership in driving organisations to fulfil their role in business and society, while instigating a quality approach and culture to work.

Furthermore, the University honoured Dr. Ossama Embarak, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Higher Colleges of Technology, Fujairah, UAE. Dr. Embarak was recognised for his research paper titled ‘A Theory of Maximisation of Four Factors Dimensions for Optimising Learner Performance in Sustainable Education,’ which garnered the prestigious ‘proudly celebrated the exceptional achievements of the recipients of its esteemed Research Awards.’ His work stood out in the category of ‘The Best Research Paper for Smart Learning Implementation,’ which acknowledges exceptional merit in addressing e-learning implementation in the Arab World.

Additionally, the University honoured Dubai Customs for securing ‘The El Baz Award for Excellence in Organisational Sustainability.’ This recognition was preceded by the University's announcement last year regarding the opening of nominations for its seventh edition, a testament to the global legacy of Dr. Farouk El-Baz, the scientist who has made valuable contributions to humanity and has contributed to unprecedented achievements in the field of renewable energy utilisation. The award aims to promote social responsibility and excellence in institutions globally, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to corporate sustainability.

HBMSU remains committed to celebrating the outstanding efforts of individuals who drive progress and development across diverse fields, with particular emphasis on quality management and smart learning. Through the organisation and presentation of these awards, the University reaffirms its commitment to recognising, supporting, and encouraging researchers and trailblazers in the realms of research and innovation. It firmly believes in the pivotal role of scientific research and leadership excellence in constructing a knowledge-based society, which plays a crucial role in advancing the United Arab Emirates' development agenda and elevating its global standing.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com