His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, chaired the first meeting of the Board of Trustees for the 2025–2026 academic year, attended by the distinguished members of the Board. The meeting reviewed the most significant achievements accomplished during the period from 2023 to 2025, as well as the key academic and administrative developments in recent months. It also followed up on the progress of implementing the resolutions and outcomes of previous meetings, and the extent of applying the University’s Strategic Plan 2024–2026.

The Board discussed the University’s initiatives aimed at driving the transformation of the education system through artificial intelligence. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer emphasized that Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University is committed to establishing a pioneering model in consolidating the concept of smart learning, harnessing AI applications and advanced technologies as engines for the development of the educational process, tools for transforming academic environments into incubators of innovation and creativity, and creating a more flexible and proactive educational ecosystem capable of equipping learners with future-ready skills required by the job market. He also stressed enhancing the University’s role in supporting applied research and scientific innovation, thereby contributing to practical solutions for developmental challenges locally and regionally.

He added: “Our efforts in the next phase focus on elevating the University’s outcomes to keep pace with rapid transformations, and on strengthening academic and research partnerships at the regional and international levels. This will further establish the University’s role as a leading academic institution in reshaping the future of higher education. It is essential to continue advancing the ambitious strategies pursued by the University to provide learners with the tools that enable them to play a pivotal role in achieving national visions.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, explained that developing the smart learning ecosystem through artificial intelligence is a strategic direction for HBMSU and a roadmap for the University’s vision to broaden learners’ professional horizons, enhance the competitiveness of graduates in modern job markets, and ensure their readiness to face future challenges.

He affirmed the importance of continuing to explore opportunities to advance the educational process through AI innovations, in line with global developments and in support of national strategies in this field.

