Doha – Qur'anic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), announces its participation in the International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023 Doha Qatar (Expo 2023 Doha), the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Expo 2023 Doha takes place at Al Bidda Park from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024 under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment,” and brings countries and international organizations together to discuss topics covering modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

Fatima Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Manager, QBG said: “Expo 2023 Doha is an incredible opportunity for us to forge new partnerships with peers in the fields of environmental awareness and sustainability, while introducing ourselves to an international audience. QBG represents a new concept in botanical gardens, as it is the first of its kind to exhibit plants mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and authentic Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). We look forward to inviting participants and visitors to the garden, and invite the world to engage with these plants and learn about their importance to the region.”

Mohamed Hassouna, Horticultural Specialist, QBG, said, “The International Horticultural Expo has consistently drawn worldwide recognition as a center for environmental leadership and sustainable community development. QBG's participation in this event reaffirms its leading position in advancing environmental consciousness, with a particular emphasis on conserving plant life. This commitment is exemplified through the rigorous application of scientific techniques in nurturing hundreds of plant species at QBG's Conservation Center. Beyond mere participation, this involvement offers a valuable avenue to disseminate this knowledge and share technical expertise with the broader community.”

QBG will host its own pavilion, organize workshops, and conduct seminars and panel discussions throughout the six-month event. Attractions include exhibits of plants mentioned in the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and their historical and religious significance, along with displays highlighting QBG’s conservation work. The pavilion, whose distinctive and creative design draws inspiration from the flowers of the Sidra tree, which holds cultural and heritage significance for the people of Qatar, will also feature a robot-guided tour highlighting the cultural uses of these plants, along with interactive areas that showcase the QBG’s exhibition spaces.

As part of its efforts to engage with stakeholders, QBG will host its third annual conference at Expo 2023 Doha, gathering approximately 200 stakeholders to discuss contemporary issues in the fields of botany and environmental sustainability. It will also mark Qatar Environment Day on February 26, 2024, with a discussion panel, featuring local and regional experts exchanging perspectives on the importance of this annual celebration.

QBG will also conduct 49 workshops throughout the six-month event for adults and children, both as community workshops open to the public and special sessions for Qatar-based schools. The community workshops include lessons on several regional plant species, proper gardening techniques and use of local flora in recipes and traditional applications, while the school-focused activities will educate students on how to identify plants native to the region and the importance of environmental conservation and food security.

QBG will additionally present its scientific publications, which encompass books and materials concerning environmental preservation and Qatar's native trees, as well as the plants referenced in the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

Expo 2023 Doha also sees the launch of an educational food security program tailored for middle and high school students, featuring a tree planting challenge aimed at encouraging students to plant trees in their schools and homes, aligning with Qatar’s initiative to plant 10 million trees by 2030.

HBKU’s QBG aims to be a world-class center of excellence for disseminating knowledge, education and research in the field of plant resources, introducing regional flora and botanical terms to a diverse public audience while also highlighting the principles of tolerant Islamic teachings aimed at preserving plant diversity. It works to extend bridges of communication between civilizations, contribute to enhancing responsibility towards the environment, and achieve integration between efforts to preserve plants and modern scientific achievements.

