Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) recently launched a critical title in the world of communications and artificial intelligence (AI) with its new book Qatar Communication Strategies: From Managing a Crisis to Creating a Successful National Brand by Dr. Salim Zakhour and Dr. Nadine Mounzer Karam.

HBKU Press officially launched the new title at an event at Qatar National Library on Tuesday May 16th, which saw one of the authors, Dr. Salim Zakhour, facilitate a large-scale public discussion exploring the intersections between national branding, communication strategies, and the increasingly prevalent question of AI with a fully developed digital AI personality addressing the audience.

Joining via video, co-author and communications expert Dr. Nadine Karam asked the critical question “how can a nation that has worked on its brand for so long, turn a very unexpected regional crisis into an opportunity?” Dr. Nadine then emphasized that the question is the main focus point of Qatar Communication Strategies.

“In addition to interesting, related topics, we analyzed a major 21st century national/regional crisis and how through proper communication strategies and essentially prevention plans based on economic and political multinational relations, Qatar came out stronger than ever on the international scene, allowing a small country to rebrand and reposition itself on a whole other level,” she added.

The discussion concluded with a dynamic Q&A session, with Dr. Zakhour taking questions and comments from the audience, as well as speaking on the intricacies of corporate branding and communications, the growing use of AI and its utilization in competitive political spheres. “The FIFA 2022 World Cup boosted Qatar`s image and position greatly. And this success should be followed with extensive work into creating Qatar`s national brand and promoting it,” he noted, acknowledging the pivotal role communications, branding, and rebranding played in facilitating a global sporting event.

“Competition between nations is very high, especially with artificial intelligence technologies in place. Nations that understand how to use AI to create and boost their national brand will have the lead. In this regard, Qatar`s Government Communication Office proactive role is a necessity for the country’s national brand creation and adoption,” he concluded.

The launch event saw notable success with over 100 guests in attendance. Audience members were then invited to meet with the author and get their personal copies signed by him. Qatar Communication Strategies: From Managing a Crisis to Creating a Successful National Brand is now available for sale.

ABOUT HBKU PRESS

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) launched its program in 2010 as a world-class publishing house founded on international best practices, excellence and innovation. HBKU Press strives to be a cornerstone of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy by providing a unique local and international platform for literature, literacy, scholarship, discovery and learning. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, HBKU Press publishes Fiction and Non-Fiction titles for adults and for children, and academic and reference materials. HBKU Press aims to promote the love of reading and writing by helping to establish a vibrant scholarly and literary culture in Qatar and the Middle East.