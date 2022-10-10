Doha: GWC Logistics has announced Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) as the research partner for this year’s GWC Forum, which will be held at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa on 1 November.

‘Ready for the Game – Empowering Qatar’s MSMEs’ follows the success of the inaugural forum in 2021, titled ‘Getting you in the Game’, which was attended by 800 delegates from 59 countries and attracted significant media coverage.

GWC – Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions company – is the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. As well as supporting tournament preparations, GWC is helping to deliver an economic legacy by supporting Qatar’s growing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). HBKU will support the Forum’s objectives in capturing the direct and indirect impact of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM on MSMEs’ and the transformation affecting the sector in the aftermath of 2022.

This year’s hybrid forum will feature senior-level speakers representing partners and other global brands. Panel sessions and workshops will offer a deeper dive into key subjects as delegates glean knowledge from this year’s FIFA World Cup™, which will be held from 20 November to 18 December.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, said: “We are delighted to announce HBKU as the research partner for this year’s GWC Forum, which will help businesses across Qatar understand the benefits of hosting the FIFA World Cup and the numerous post-tournament opportunities. HBKU is already collaborating with us closely to research the impact of Qatar 2022 – particularly in relation to the economy and the impact the tournament will have on MSMEs. The forum will further strengthen our ties as Qatar seeks to leverage the hosting of the FIFA World Cup and power the nation towards Qatar National Vision 2030.”

This is the latest collaboration between GWC and HBKU, following the announcement of a research initiative last year. GWC and HBKU are working together to assess the impact of Qatar 2022 on the country’s economy, with a focus on MSME empowerment.

In addition, GWC is working closely with the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) at HBKU to promote impactful and innovative research and development in the fields of engineering, technology and science, with a special emphasis on logistics and supply chain management. The outcomes will be geared towards boosting industry performance and achieving mutually beneficial opportunities, while offering a scientific approach to problem resolution for issues facing the industry.

Dr Laoucine Kerbache, Professor and Coordinator of the Engineering Management and Decision Sciences Division at HBKU’s CSE, said: “We are very pleased to be working closely with GWC in relation to this year’s forum, which will shine a light on the pivotal role MSMEs are set to play in powering Qatar’s economy beyond the FIFA World Cup. We have seen over recent years – due to the global pandemic and vaccine distribution challenges particularly – the crucial importance of logistics and supply chain management. HBKU is keen to support this industry through its various programmes as we help the development of Qatar’s economy and drive highly innovative approaches to research.”

Furthermore, the partnership provides for GWC to collaborate with HBKU’s degree programmes, including master’s and PhD programmes in logistics and supply chain management, and assist with research opportunities. It also aims to enhance knowledge diffusion between the private and education sectors to improve employment possibilities, and broaden the career paths of young professionals in the logistics sector.

-Ends-

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square metres. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Our Social Media handle is @gwclogistics

For media related inquiries, please contact by email at media@gwclogistics.com

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having a global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa