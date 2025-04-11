Key Highlights:

• Al Marwan Development announces progress on “Hawa Residence” in Tilal City.

• The project is designed to cater to modern living with a focus on sustainability and smart technology.

• Strategic location on Emirates Road enhances accessibility to major landmarks.

• Completion scheduled for the second half of 2028, featuring extensive amenities and luxury living spaces.



Sharjah, UAE. Al Marwan Development today announced significant progress on its flagship residential project, “Hawa Residence,” situated in the vibrant Tilal City. This key development is attracting considerable interest from investors and prospective homebuyers, owing to its sophisticated design and strategic location.

Marwan Al Zaiem, Chairman of Al Marwan Group, commented, “Hawa Residence represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop residential solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the community. By focusing on smart, sustainable living, we are setting new standards for residential projects in the region.”

Hawa Residence boasts a prime location on Emirates Road, offering easy access to essential services and attractions, including Victoria International School, the Sharjah Grand Mosque, Al-Khawaneej area, Sharjah International Airport, and Dubai International Airport. The project is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028 and will feature four modern buildings encompassing 268 residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development also includes 282 parking spaces and extensive amenities like swimming pools, gardens, and sports courts, all designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

Further elaborating on the project, Al Zaiem added, “The strategic integration of advanced green technologies and thoughtful architectural innovations at Hawa Residence is designed to create living spaces that are not only sustainable but exceptionally functional and aesthetically pleasing. This initiative is pivotal in reducing energy and water consumption and minimizing operational costs.”

Driving innovation and growth, Hawa Residence reinforces Sharjah’s position as a compelling hub for foreign investment, complementing the region’s economic landscape. Al Marwan Development continues to shape lifestyles that meet the needs of today’s dynamic residents, contributing significantly to the development of Tilal City as a premier destination for homebuyers and investors.

The development of integrated communities like Hawa Residence and District 11 reflects the dedication to reinforcing Sharjah’s real estate sector and its broader economic vitality. The commitment to sustainability is evident through the adoption of green technologies and intelligent architectural solutions across all projects, ensuring an environment that aligns with future aspirations and those of the community.