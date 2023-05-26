Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate – the leading Dubai property company – is reporting a surge in the off plan branded residential sales sector, driven largely by demand from HNWIs.



Currently, the emirate has the most branded residential completed and under construction projects in the world, according to analysts.



From world famous hotel brands to haute couture designers, many celebrated names have jumped on this rising trend. For example, the sophisticated Six Senses Residences in Palm Jumeirah – a collection of resort-style waterfront apartments with exclusive amenities for residents.



haus & haus recently sold a property for AED 26.2M in the building, boasting high end interiors, panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, and hotel-like services.



Set for completion in December 2024 and situated at one of Dubai’s most popular locations, Six Senses Residences offers a stunning collection of homes designed to the highest specifications.



Just this week, the company also sold a luxury apartment for AED 13M in Grand Bleu Tower, the world's first Elie Saab designer building.



“People love branded properties because of their high level of exclusivity, including hotel style amenities and luxury interiors from some of the world's most outstanding designers. It really does take luxury living to the next level,” said Adrian Shillingford, Sales Manager – Emirates Living, haus & haus Real Estate.



“Buyers are always looking for the next big thing, and branded residences tick every box for most of them. I predict this will be a hot Dubai real estate trend to watch out for in 2023.”

About haus & haus Real Estate

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a leading Dubai real estate agency with an established record of achievement and delivery in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, and Property Investments. It was established and is managed by three Managing Directors and experienced industry leaders – Simon Baker, Luke Remington, and James Perry. With a large and rapidly expanding team of highly qualified property consultants and certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), haus & haus excels in terms of professionalism and industry expertise, helping thousands of customers to achieve their property dreams. A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its young new recruits.