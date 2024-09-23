New Vintage Campers and upgraded Domes join the wide range of glamping offerings

From spear throwing to yoga retreats, the adventure hub unveils exciting new activities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub is set to open for its eagerly anticipated seventh season on 1 October. This season brings an array of new experiences and a full schedule of exciting activities. As the cooler weather approaches, guests can immerse themselves in the great outdoors and enjoy a variety of glamping options against the backdrop of the stunning Hajar mountains.

In addition to the popular Damani Lodges and Caravans, this season will introduce new lodging options, including the arrival of a fleet of revamped Vintage Campers in November, each boasting a design that reflects the unique experiences offered in Hatta. Meanwhile, the popular glamping Domes have been upgraded, with each unit now featuring a private pool.

Season seven promises to elevate adventure with three new offerings: spear throwing, a dedicated kids' zone and a shooting range. These new attractions are accessible for all ages and abilities, providing memorable outdoor experiences for every guest.

Adventurers can also revel in adrenaline-fuelled activities at the Wadi Hub, explore the serene mountain terrain on world-class hiking and biking trails, kayak in Hatta Dam and immerse themselves in the area’s rich history and culture. Wellness enthusiasts can look forward to a dedicated outdoor space for yoga, perfect for those looking to unwind by the Domes at Hatta Resorts.

”Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub continue to redefine the boundaries of adventure and tourism in Dubai,” said Roudi Soubra, Vice President of Hospitality and Asset Management at Dubai Holding. “With expanded accommodation offerings and activities, our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences remain an ongoing focus. Hatta is a sanctuary for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike - combining high-energy activities with tranquil retreats against a picturesque mountain backdrop. As we enter this new season, we reaffirm our dedication to preserving the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, while also enhancing community engagement to sustain Hatta as a premier destination for all.”

Campers can enjoy a variety of food stalls located within the area. From quick snacks at the Wild Cafe to hearty meals from locally owned food trucks such as Sedr Bites, Taste of Hatta and Damani Bites. With varied options, visitors can satisfy their cravings while directly supporting Hatta’s vibrant community of local entrepreneurs.

The fourth quarter of 2023 proved to be the most popular period for season six, owing to the school holidays, the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Spartan Race, UAE Summit Challenge, festive celebrations and the Hatta Winter Festival, which saw revellers enjoy fireworks and family-friendly activities. Whether planning

a family getaway, a social retreat or a solo adventure, Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub invites visitors of all ages to escape the city’s hustle and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences amid the breathtaking Hajar mountains this season.

For more information, please visit www.visithatta.com.

Download Tickit today, link your card, and use it while booking to earn three per cent instant points towards your Hatta Resorts stay.

For more information about Hatta and the various activities offered, please visit http://visithatta.com/en/

