Harva Developments has contract appointed A Plus to operate Tibra District project in 6th of October City.

Mr. Hussein Salah, Chairman of Harva Developments, stated that the company's new project, Tibra District, is located in the Fifth District in the heart of 6th of October City, covering an area of 5,500 square meters, in one of the city's most vital locations.

He added that Tibra District project consists of four floors and includes commercial activities for well-known brands, in addition to medical clinics managed by Healthcare, a company specializing in the management of medical facilities.

Mr. Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Harva Developments, added that studying market needs and identifying customer demands is one of the company's top priorities when planning a new project. This is a preliminary stage for determining the most appropriate project type and activity.

He pointed out that the company also pays great attention to selecting the project's location to ensure its success, sustainability, and the highest returns for customers.

For his part, Eng. Hany Farrag, member of the Board at Harva Developments, emphasized the company's commitment to cooperating with successful partners with extensive experience in the real estate sector to ensure the provision of a competitive and sustainable product that achieves the highest investment return for customers.

He added that Harva Developments has appointed A Plus to operate Tibra District project. The company has extensive experience in managing mixed-use projects.

For his part, Mr. Ashraf El-Banna, Chairman of A Plus, stated that the company offers two types of services. The first is facility management, starting from the project design phase. The company provides a set of recommendations to the project's consulting engineer for consideration from day one. The second is recommendations related to landscaping, control of entrances and exits, and smart solutions, enabling the company to provide distinguished service to customers. The company also provides maintenance services to customers through a specialized technical team.

The second component of the company's services relates to commercial centers. The company provides recommendations to the consulting engineer during the design process, and then leases the units to either the developer or the owner.

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, member of the board at Harva Real Estate Development, said that the company relies on strong scientific foundations in managing its projects from the very beginning, including selecting the right location and appropriate activities, as well as design and management.

Farouk emphasized that sustainability in the market is not a coincidence, but rather requires sound thinking, a solid reputation, and strength across all sectors within the company. Success requires the convergence of several integrated factors, and this is what Harva has proven from day one.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of Harva Developments, said that the company's pavilion witnessed a large turnout from customers during Cityscape Egypt, emphasizing the exhibition's strength in terms of exposure, reputation, and the intensity of competition among exhibiting companies.