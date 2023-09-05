German sanitaryware specialist, Hansgrohe will demonstrate how its pioneering products, designed with water conservation a key objective, are benefiting the built environment’s sustainability objectives, at the forthcoming Future Water Summit.

The event will be held on September 6 at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai. Regional Water Security through Governance, Sustainability and Best Practice is the key theme at the Summit whose participants and visitors comprise a wealth of organisations and entities for whom the conservation of water remains a critical aim. Head of Middle East & CIS for Hansgrohe, Andreas Wolf, will be a guest panellist and contribute his opinions in the session: “Enhancing Water Efficiency in the Built Environment.” This panel discussion will explore how the built environment can optimise its water usage and explore how wastewater can be recycled on a macro and micro scale.

Wolf will speak about Hansgrohe Group’s long-term dedication, under its hansgrohe and AXOR brands, to designing faucets and shower systems, that reduce water consumption, and the role they play in meeting the sustainability objectives of the hospitality and real estate sectors.

The company is committed to ensuring that by 2030 all of its water-bearing products will be available exclusively with water-saving technologies. By 2025, Hansgrohe Group will already have converted 75 percent of its overhead and hand-held showers to EcoSmart, technology which reduces the amount of shower water consumed on a daily basis by up to 60%. Hansgrohe’s EcoSmart overhead and hand showers consume just 8 litres of water per minute, with some managing to use as little as 6 litres.

Wolf will speak about the importance of water conservation in the AXOR brand’s collaborations with world renowned designers, including Barber Osgerby, Philippe Starck and Antonio Citterio. He will also explain Hansgrohe’s Green Vision, a collaboration with PHOENIX design, a unique bathroom concept which uses 90% less water, 90% less energy, and therefore produces 90% less CO2 emissions in the bathroom.

As Head of Middle East & CIS, Andreas Wolf is responsible for strengthening the company’s reputation as a trusted partner and collaborator for its clients and strategic partners, as well as encouraging the expansion of the company’s business, with a keen focus on meeting the sustainability requirements of the construction and development sectors, its intermediaries and influencers, including architects, designers and specifiers.

He boasts over 24 years’ experience in operations, commercial and procurement activities, distribution, logistics, business development, sales management, and leadership and has led teams in Germany, Europe, Asia and, for the last seven years, in the Middle East.

He comments: “For Hansgrohe, water is life and our passion; that is why we protect this valuable resource and consistently implement all measures necessary to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals. Conserving the world’s most precious resource has been a long standing pre-occupation for us and is an integral part of our heritage and future vision. We are continually striving to design and manufacture products where water usage is minimal, without compromising on performance or aesthetics.

“We look forward to contributing our experience, insight and vision at The Future Water Summit, where expertise and best practice can be explored and shared by like-minded parties who share the common goal of protecting the planet through the creation of intelligent sustainability solutions.”

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 122-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower.The company holds more than 20,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 33 subsidiaries and 21 sales offices supplying products in more than 150 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 700 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2022, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.528 billion. It employs around 5,600 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.



