Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Holding, and Sharjah Holding today announced that the handover of the first phase of Al Yasmeen at Al Zahia, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination, has started. This follows the issuance of certification by Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services (TIC), to ensure complete adherence to the high-quality standards that have become synonymous across all of Majid Al Futtaim’s outstanding communities.

Al Yasmeen offers a wealth of green open spaces, parks, leisure and entertainment amenities all within walking distance. Carefully curated to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience for residents, guests, and visitors alike, the neighbourhood’s 200 luxurious three to six-bedroom villas and townhouses benefit from having the Games Park on their doorstep, one of six themed parks across the wider community, designed to deliver an unparalleled sense of adventure with a variety of inspiring activities including a high line walk, rock climbing, and tunnel trekking.

Engaged as an independent third-party consultant, BV supervised the full scope of construction and quality assurance for Al Yasmeen. This included witnessing the testing and commissioning of all MEP systems, snagging and de-snagging upon completion of construction works, the verification and review of HO documents, and the production of Quality Control Certification for every home in the neighbourhood.

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Communities, commented: “Al Yasmeen has been designed to the same high standards and fine attention to detail as Al Zahia’s other popular neighbourhoods, Al Jouri, Al Narjis and Al Lilac. By working with Bureau Veritas, homeowners can be assured that the high standards we insist on at Majid Al Futtaim Communities have been adhered to across every aspect.”

Al Yasmeen is located in close proximity to Central Park, which acts as a meeting place for the community all year round, and the Al Zahia Clubhouse’s world-class facilities, which include resort-style swimming pools, a signature restaurant, and sports activities. The neighbourhood is also within easy reach of City Centre Al Zahia and the North Hub, both prime retail destinations offering a choice of Majid Al Futtaim’s signature retail and entertainment experiences.

Designed to provide a welcoming environment ideally suited for families, Al Zahia offers homeowners contemporary and well-designed homes, surrounded by green spaces and a range of upscale amenities. Residents and their guests can enjoy access to curated wellness, leisure, and entertainment facilities including resort-style swimming pools, a signature restaurant, a gym, and a multipurpose hall.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Katharina Mayr, PR & Communications Manager

katharina.mayr@maf.ae

About Al Zahia

Al Zahia – owned by Sharjah Holding and managed by Majid Al Futtaim Properties – is a milestone development that will help diversify the real estate sector of the Emirate of Sharjah. Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination – rooted in the emirate’s values of family, community and culture – Al Zahia is on par with the high-quality, international building standards for which its developer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, is known.

Please follow us on: http://www.alzahia.com

https://twitter.com/al_zahia

https://www.facebook.com/AlZahiaCommunity

https://www.instagram.com/al_zahia

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/