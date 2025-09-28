Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, has announced the commencement of the judging process for the eighth edition of the “Innovators 2025” competition, which continues its mission of fostering a culture of innovation and encouraging young people to transform their creative ideas into practical projects that benefit society and advance sustainability.

The judging sessions have begun with the participation of a distinguished panel of experts and specialists. This year’s competition has seen exceptional interest, with 160 teams registering in the preliminary stage, 80 of which met the participation criteria—representing a 70% increase compared to the previous edition. The pool of participants includes both university students and professionals, reflecting growing awareness of innovation as a national and societal value.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said: “The Innovators competition has become a well-established national platform for discovering talent and refining the creative abilities of young people. It represents a complete journey—from shaping an idea to developing it into a practical, applicable project. The rising numbers of participants year after year highlight the community’s confidence in the Foundation and its mission. We remain committed to providing all forms of support to young innovators, enabling them to play an active role in building the knowledge economy and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.”

The judging process comprises several stages designed to evaluate projects against rigorous criteria, including creativity, feasibility, and societal impact. This phase will culminate in the announcement of the teams advancing to the finals, leading up to the official awards ceremony to be held early next year, which will also feature an exhibition showcasing the most outstanding projects.

Through initiatives such as “Innovators 2025”, Hamdan Foundation continues its efforts to nurture creative minds and establish an educational environment that inspires innovation, reaffirming its commitment to empowering new generations to contribute to a more sustainable and innovative future.